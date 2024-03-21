Zim introduces insurance on wheels

IPEC Director of Insurance Mrs Sibongile Siwela cutting the ribbon on behalf of IPEC Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa for the official opening of the DIV while First Mutual Holdings Group CEO Douglas Hoto (centre) and Nicoz Diamond CEO Mr David Nyabadza (left) follow proceedings.

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe now boasts of the first mobile insurance contact centre that was developed by Nicoz Diamond Insurance.

The mobile insurance can reach even the most remote parts of the country, in the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind.

The Insurance on Wheels, dubbed Diamond Insurance Vehicle (DIV), which will be moving in all parts of the country is a one-stop shop where one can pay for both insurance, Zinara and ZBC licences.

In a speech read on her behalf by IPEC director of Insurance Mrs Sibongile Siwela, IPEC Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa, said the DIV holds immense potential for the insurance industry and the pursuit of financial inclusion.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, where digital advancements shape the way, we interact and conduct business. Embracing innovative solutions becomes imperative.

“The launch of this mobile contact centre, DIV, signifies a significant step forward in our collective mission to increase insurance penetration and foster financial inclusion within our society,” she said.

Nicoz Diamond management chief executive officer, Mr David Nyabadza said the development of the DIV to bring insurance on the wheels, was driven by a profound understanding of their customers’ unique challenges and desires.

“Through extensive research, we gained insights into the obstacles the public encountered when seeking accessible insurance services.

“Motivated by the aim to provide a tailored solution, we endeavoured to create; an experience that seamlessly aligned with their specific requirements,” he said.