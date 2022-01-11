Zim innovator develops a cordless powered TV set

Sifelani Tsiko Innovations Editor

Gifted innovator Maxwell Chikumbutso has set his eyes firmly in revolutionarising the IT gadgets sector by developing a radio frequency (RF) powered television set without a plug in a move that will help widen access to TV media content and products for millions of people in Zimbabwe and Africa with no access to the main electricity grid.

Chikumbutso succeeded in embedding the wireless power generator that uses radio frequency energy on a 55 inch UHD Samsung TV set eliminating the use of power cables, on-grid power and the size of the TV power supply gadgets.

“It has no cables connected to it. It is self powered. When you look at the rear end of the TV instead of the glossy front, what’s notable is that it doesn’t have any cables connected to it,” the multi-talented innovator told the Herald on Tuesday.

“This TV gets its power from RF through a device called MSED. Its self powered and the TV uses green energy harnessed from RF using an electronic device we developed MSED. That’s where the world is going now. Free energy and self powered wireless gadgets.”

All traditional television sets they are powered external with the aid of a power cable.

Poor access to the main power grid has left millions without access to the electronic media.

With such a new innovation, it will possible for the majority of the poor who have no access to electricity to access electronic media content off-grid.

Widening access to clean energy, reliable electricity is one of the greatest challenges yo sustainable development in Zimbabwe and most other countries in Africa.

Energy access is critical in supporting Zimbabwe’s progress to full energy access by 2030 enabling the majority to access off-grid and on-grid electricity.

Currently, Africa has the lowest access rates in the world. Electricity reaches only about half of the people, while clean cooking only one third.

The lnternational Energy Agency in 2018 estimated that roughly about 600 million people lack electricity and 890 million cook with traditional fuels which pollute the environment and lead to deforestation.

Chikumbutso firmly believes that with a RF powered Television set, it is possible to help the majority of the poor to watch television in the comfort of their homes.

“With an RF powered generator embedded on a TV set, it is now possible for many people to enjoy watching TV whilst they are off-grid,” he said.

“For me, this started off as a dream in 2003, but today it’s now a reality. We have successfully developed a solution that powers televisions, smartphones, laptop computers, fridges just to name a few.

“Goodbye to electric wired home appliances. , Welcome to the future with the world’s first Free Energy powered 55″ UHD Samsung TV. The dawn of wireless self powered gadgets is here!”

Testing confirmed that 55 inch UHD Samsung TV set, Chikumbutso embedded with a MSED harnesses RF then converts it into pure energy.

“It produces 500w with 15Amps that means that TV can also power additional 2 x 100w light builds to light the house,” he said.

“Right now we are miniaturizing the MSED to be smaller so that we can integrate it in cell phones, computers, laptops and decoders. It will be inside those devices now. Technology is moving to cordless electronic devices. That’s where we are going. This year we are moving and nothing will stop us.”

Chikumbutso is best known for developing a green power generator (GPM) which harness and convert RF into pure energy.

His crucial innovations including developing a helicopter, drones now in use in South Africa, electric cars, and green power generating machines that uses the same technology.

He has received awards for his innovations.