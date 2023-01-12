Zim, Indonesia to grow relations

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dewa Juniarta Sastrawan says he will push economic diplomacy between the two countries this year, in line with his country’s desire to deepen relations with Africa.

Ambassador Sastrawan said this in Harare yesterday while fielding questions from journalists and other delegates following the annual Press statement delivered by Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.

In her address, Minister Marsudi said as they continue to strengthen relations with other continents, they intend to have robust relations with Africa.

“For the African region, initiation to forming PTAs (Preferential Trade Agreements will begin with a number of country groups, including SACU (Southern African Customs Union), ECOWAS and EAC (East African Community),” said Minister Marsudi.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sastrawan said he will work towards ensuring that more Indonesians set up businesses in Zimbabwe.

He said immediate areas of cooperation would be in health, transportation focusing on rail, providing an opportunity to Zimbabwe to directly import crude palm oil and tourism.

At the moment, Ambassador Sastrawan said they were working on registering two vaccines for children in Zimbabwe, and at some stage in future, the vaccines would be produced locally.

“These vaccines are needed in all SADC countries and when we collaborate and produce the vaccine locally, we can export to those countries.

“We are also keen to help Zimbabwe to import crude palm oil directly from us. We are the biggest producers of crude palm oil and when it comes to Zimbabwe, it goes through Singapore then South Africa, which increases the cost.

“But we can help those that are importing it so that the crude palm oil comes directly to Zimbabwe. So we are working with ZimTrade to see how we can supply it directly to minimise transfer pricing,” said Ambassador Sastrawan.

In terms of tourism, he said they were receiving enquiries, especially from Indonesians wanting to travel to Victoria Falls.

“Victoria Falls is very attractive and you always feel different when you get there. So, yes, there is a big opportunity for tourism.

“We can work together to develop small accommodation for tourists in Victoria Falls to accommodate budget travellers,” he said.

On infrastructure, Ambassador Sastrawan said he sees opportunities in the railway sub-sector.

He said Indonesia was keen to work with Zimbabwe to “revitalise the railways and once it revitalises the railways, it will connect to all regional countries”.

Zimbabwe and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations, which have seen Acting President Constantino Chiwenga embarking on a working visit to Jakarta last year.

He is expected to travel to Jakarta again in May this year to deepen relations between the two countries.