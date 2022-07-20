Zim, India to cooperate in digital economy

Herald Reporter

THE coming in of the New Dispensation has heightened prospects of harnessing growth opportunities through cooperation in the digital economy between India and Africa, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this on Tuesday during the ongoing 17th CII-Exim Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership being held in India.

“The dawn of the New Dispensation under the leadership of President Cde Dr Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe offers prospects of game-changing victories which are embedded in the domain of cooperation in the emerging global digital economy between India and Africa,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Conclave was taking place when the proliferation of ICTs that were replacing capital heavy industries and the changing order of global hegemonic supremacy.

“But even against this backdrop, I want to draw your attention to the fact that in the case of Zimbabwe, ICT trade with India does not feature in the top 10 of our trade relations.

“Therefore, this Conclave is an exciting opportunity to bypass and leapfrog the capital heavy legacy investment with more nimble solutions that draw billions into the global economy at much lower cost,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She added that Zimbabwe was ready to take up the opportunities brought up by the Conclave.

“My President, His Excellency, Emmerson Mnangagwa is keenly interested to harness the full economic potential of the Dehli-Harare Axis. We are duty bound to go back to the future of the glory that was our trade links across the Indian Ocean,” she said.