‘Zim independence, freedom not for sale’

Zanu PF supporters welcome the President at Nedziwa High School in Chimanimani where the ruling party’s First Secretary delivered a keynote address. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Cletus Mushanawani in CHIMANIMANI

ZIMBABWE’S independence, freedom, democracy, sovereignty, patriotism, dignity and heritage are not for sale, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of ruling Zanu PF party supporters at a rally at Nhedziwa High School in Chimanimani yesterday, the President said the party and Government had the capacity to ensure there was democracy and development in the country.

“Our Independence is not for sale, our freedom and democracy are not for sale, our sovereignty and patriotism are not for sale. Our dignity and heritage are not for sale. Zanu PF and Government have the capacity to ensure that there is democracy and development in the country.

“You should not listen to our detractors. When they visit you, you should not beat or chase them away, just give them water and let them pass. We want peace and tranquillity to prevail in the country,” said President Mnangagwa, who was charmed by the huge turnout at the rally which he said showed that the party was on a sound footing in Manicaland.

He said the party would not let the masses down and would work round the clock to ensure their economic emancipation.

“We have the mandate of the people of Zimbabwe, so we will work hard to ensure that we develop our schools and infrastructure. You have heard some individual saying if he is voted into office, he will invite whites to come and change everything in five days. Don’t be misled by such wishful thinking. Only Zimbabweans can build and develop this beautiful nation which God blessed with abundant resources.

“Britons build Britain, Americans build America and Germans build Germany, so how do you expect foreigners to develop your own country. Zanu PF liberated this country from colonial bondage and will continue working hard to improve people’s lives,” the President said.

Turning to food deficits caused by erratic rains received last year, the President said the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will come up with mechanisms to ensure that grain reaches all deserving people regardless of their location.

“I was briefed by the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere, that some parts of Manicaland failed to have good harvests because of the prolonged dry spell which was recorded early this year. I want to assure you that no one will die of hunger. I will discuss with the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima to ensure that grain is availed to all deserving people.

“There should be fair distribution of grain. No grain should be sold and you should expose all those who sell grain so that we ruthlessly deal with them.”

President Mnangagwa said the country was on course to ensuring wheat sufficiency and would continuously increase the wheat hectarage every year.

“We used to produce wheat that would last for three to four months, but we have upped the game now. This year, we will be producing wheat that will last 13 months. We want to say goodbye to wheat imports because there is a conflict in Ukraine where we used to get our wheat from.

“We want to make sure that Zimbabwe is food secure. We can’t continue to be food insecure in a country where the land is plentiful and ideal for agriculture. Although climate change is continuously wreaking havoc, we realised that if we put 250 000 to 260 000 hectares under maize we will regain our breadbasket status. We will continue constructing more dams across the country as we want to establish more irrigation schemes so that we maximise our food production”.

President Mnangagwa singled out the 48 families that were relocated to pave way for the construction of Muchekeranwa Dam that borders Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces for praise.

“Forty-eight families were affected by the dam construction. We resettled them and developed an irrigation scheme for them. They are doing wonders at the scheme and this year they have 260ha under wheat, which they want to increase to 700ha next year. I recently visited the scheme and the families are over the moon and say they are now economically empowered. Their lives have changed for the better and that is what we want to happen across the country,” he said.

On mining, President Mnangagwa said the country will attain the US$12 billion economy by next year.

He donated 120 computers to Nhedziwa, Mutambara, Gudyanga and Lydia Chimonyo high schools.

The schools will also have free internet connectivity for a year.

“Together with Vice-President Chiwenga, we were well received by learners at Lydia Chimonyo High School. VP Chiwenga asked them what they want and they said they wanted meat. He has promised to buy them two beasts and on my part I will avail 2000 chickens for them. I have also donated computers to them,” he said.