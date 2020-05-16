BREAKING: Zim indefinitely extends Covid19 lockdown

Breaking News
Zimbabwe will continue the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

The Herald

Zimbabwe will continue the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

In a video address at State House today, the President said Government was satisfied with the impact of the lockdown so far.

“Zimbabwe will, therefore, continue on the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period. We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it. This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for the various risk populations,” he said.

The President said schools will remain closed but a phased reopening will be carried out, starting with exam classes.

Operating times of all businesses have been adjusted to between 8am and 4:30pm, the President said.

