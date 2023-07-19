  • Today Wed, 19 Jul 2023

Zim in positive start at ITF/CAT Southern Africa tennis tourney

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S team at the ongoing ITF/CAT Southern Africa 12-and-Under team competition in Maputo, Mozambique, had a positive start on Monday when they beat Botswana.

They won 2-1 in the boys’ category. In the singles matches Muchengeti Manzungu beat Moshe Lekaukau 6-0, 6-0 while Unathi Sithole lost to Rorisang Obuseng.

Manzungu then teamed up with Munenyasha Mhlanga to beat Rorisang Obuseng and Jairus Tamisunga 6-3, 6-1, to claim a 2-1 victory over Botswana.

The tournament is running until Saturday.

