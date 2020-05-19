Zim hosts SADC Troika summit on Moza

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa, who chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, today hosts a one-day Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government with Mozambique joining the meeting in Harare, to discuss the security situation in Maputo.

Mozambique, which is under threat from an Islamic insurgency operating in its northern Cabo Delgado Province, has filed a formal request for support to the regional body.

The summit is set to be attended by Zambian President Edgar Lungu, who is the immediate-past chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, incoming chairperson of the Organ President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, and Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

In a statement last night, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo said: “The purpose of the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus Mozambique is to consider the urgent security situation in Mozambique following its formal request to the regional body.”

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security is managed on a troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region.

It is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region.

The organ is coordinated at the level of a summit, consisting of a chairperson, the next leader designated to be chairperson and immediate past chairperson.

It reports to the SADC Summit Chairperson.

The SADC Summit and Organ Troika Summit are mutually exclusive, and, the Chairperson of the Organ does not simultaneously hold the Chair of the Summit.

The organ structure, operations and functions are regulated by the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Like the summit chair, the organ chair rotates each year.