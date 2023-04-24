Zim hosts four leaders, 3 000 delegates

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will this week host four Heads of State and over 3 000 delegates from about 100 countries who will be attending the Transform Africa Summit, a leading annual continental forum that brings together global and regional leaders from government, business and international organisations to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s on-going digital revolution.

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, will join President Mnangagwa at the crucial summit.

Her Excellency Siniša Mali, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Serbia, is also attending while Angola, Estonia and Tunisia, have officially delegated representatives from their Heads of State to attend.

The Transform Africa Summit begins in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, ending on Friday.

Malawi’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mwayiwawo Polepole, told The Herald yesterday that President Chakwera’s visit would also culminate in the holding of bilateral discussions with his counterpart, President Mnangagwa, on the sidelines of the summit.

“The coming of the President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to attend this summit, is a great solidarity visit.

“Apart from participating in the summit, the visit will provide an opportunity for the two heads of state to have some space between the two for bilateral discussions,” he said.

Amb Polepole said sideline discussions between the two Heads of State would centre on Cyclone Freddy which recently devastated Malawi and the subsequent assistance rendered by Zimbabwe.

“You may wish to recall that Malawi has been hit by Cyclone Freddy and the President of the Republic Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe have provided relief materials to Malawi.

“As such the summit will provide an opportunity for them to have a discussion in person and other matters that will strengthen the bilateral relations,” he said.

Ambassador Polepole said President Chakwera would bring with him a high-level delegation.

He said the summit was an important platform for the convergence of ideas to carry the African continent forward.

“Having key ministers in this summit is a clear sign of government commitment on the goals and ideals as stated in the objectives of the summit. As you might be aware, the theme of the conference, ‘Connect, Innovate and Transform’, is very key considering that the time for Africa has come to realise this aim.

“Ministers, as leaders of ministries, are key considering that the summit aims to enable member States to become more competitive, agile, open and innovative smart economies,” said Ambassador Polepole.

“So if ministers understand the concept through their participation, it makes it easier for the technocrats to work with comfort in various ministries in aligning projects and programmes to the aims of advancing States and Africa as a whole.

“For sure, the summit is an opportunity for meaningful engagements on how governments can attract large-scale investments and enable fast growth and exports as well as for the private sector to thrive in an innovation and ICT-driven entrepreneurship ecosystem, hence transforming African nations into smart societies.”

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected to attend the summit.

Smart Africa is taking care of the budget and resource mobilisation, which is estimated at US$1, 2 million.

President Kagame is the chairman of the Smart Africa Board.

Estonia’s Deputy Minister for Economic and Development Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Mariin Ratnik and the president and chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Oramah are some of the high profile figures expected to attend.

The list of key speakers also include Malawi Information Minister Mr Moses Kalongashawa Kunkuy, Senegal Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy Mr Moussa Bocar Thiam, chief executive officer of Pan-African Payment Settlement System(PAPSS) Mr Mike Ogbalu III, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat Wamkele Mene and Dr Oramah.