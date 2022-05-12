Zim hosts Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) will from today host the Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition until June 30 this year to showcase the works of photographers from Africa and around the world that inspire and advocate for wildlife conservation.

The Mkapa Photo Awards is named to honour one of Africa’s most beloved leaders – Benjamin Mkapa who served as president of Tanzania from 1995 to 2005.

Mkapa was one of the longest-serving African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) trustees whose passion and commitment towards conservation and African leadership have inspired the conception of this annual global competition focused on bringing Africa to the world and the world to Africa.

“We are very excited that Zimbabwe is hosting this highly prestigious global award and exhibition. This global competition has attracted 9 000 entries from 50 countries around the world,” AWF Zimbabwe country director Olivia Mufute told the Herald on Thursday.

“It is a great opportunity for us to honour the legacy of president Mkapa and to celebrate Africa’s wildlife heritage. This is an opportunity for local professional and amateur photographers to participate in this year’s competition.”

This is the second time that this Wildlife Photography Award is being hosted in Africa in commemoration of the African Wildlife Foundation’s 60th Anniversary.

In line with AWF’s mission to ensure wildlife and wild lands thrive in modern Africa – the global competition aims to celebrate the natural world through the art of photography

The competition’s goal is to engage, involve, and attract photographers at all levels of expertise, encouraging behavioural change towards wildlife conservation.

Mufute said the 16-category global competition received close to 9 000 entries from 50 countries worldwide, including 10 countries in Africa.

Named to honour the late, iconic African leader and former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa, the awards recognise his leadership in conservation, education, and his passionate support for important AWF programmes.

The winning images will be displayed at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe throughout the exhibition period to engage audiences and visitors.

A collection is expected to be published in a special edition of Nature’s Best Photography magazine.