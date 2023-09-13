Zim heads for G77+China

Mukudzei Chingwere in HAVANA, Cuba

Zimbabwe will this week join the rest of the developing world at the summit of the G77 group plus China as the Global South seeks to harness technology for economic development.

The summit comes at a time the Global South, predominantly countries in Africa, Asia and Central and South America continue to ponder ways to circumvent the global economic order that is skewed in the favour of the developed world.

Zimbabwe, in particular, is on a rapid economic growth as a result of President Mnangagwa’s economic development thrust towards an empowered upper-middle income economy.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Cuba Mr Paul Chikawa said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is scheduled to represent President Mnangagwa at the summit.

“These (G77+China) are countries which really convene under the umbrella of the United Nations to pursue an agenda of economic development, collective bargaining, negotiation and to try and push our economic interest as the global south,” said Ambassador Chikawa.

Besides Vice President Chiwenga, Zimbabwe will also be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava.

“There will be interactions at the very highest level, remember our Vice President is coming representing his Excellency President Mnangagwa so there are chances that the Honourable Vice President will have a courtesy call with the top leadership of the country (Cuba Government).

“We are pushing the economic agenda a lot more because the political agenda is already established and its unshakable.”

“It is important to use this multilateral platform because it also echoes the pillar of our foreign policy which is affirmation, engagement and re-engagement, so engagement is a function of attending these group dynamics,” said Ambassador Chikawa.

Formed in 1964, the G77 has found traction and now has 134 full members plus China, now the world’s second largest economy but which continues to do business with the Global South on non-exploitative terms.

This year’s summit is being held under the theme: “Current challenges of development: Role of science, technology and innovation” as members seek to leverage on science, technology and innovation to drive economic development.

Sources close to various delegations told this publication that there is a push for adopting what will be called the “Havana Declaration”.

Information at hand shows that under the declaration, members will commit to champion a raft of changes in the global economic architecture as a means to support the marginalised Global South.