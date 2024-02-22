Zim has inspiring success stories: Mrs Masisi . . . as First Lady hosts dinner for her

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is an exemplary nation with a lot of inspiring success stories to learn from, Batswana First Lady Mrs Neo Jane Masisi has said.

The Batswana First Lady, who is in the country on a three-day working visit, made the remarks during a welcome dinner hosted in her honour by her Zimbabwean counterpart Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Mrs Masisi, whose high-powered delegation comprises scientists from research institutes and women from the communities in Botswana, paid glowing tribute to her host saying what she had seen during her first day of visit was outstanding.

Apart from mouth-watering dishes which included traditional foods, the guests were treated to sweet music by Andy Muridzo, Sulumani Chimbetu, Diana Samukange and Mathias Mhere.

Muridzo wowed the Batswana delegation when he performed a rendition of a Tswana song originally done by that country’s songbird, Charma girl.

This saw Dr Mnangagwa joining Mrs Masisi on the dance floor, where they proved their mettle as good dancers.

Mrs Masisi said she was humbled by the reception she was accorded, describing her visit to Zimbabwe as historic.

“We witnessed history on this day. I wish on behalf of my delegation to express my profound appreciation for the wonderful reception and hospitality afforded to us since our arrival in this beautiful and bustling city of Harare.

“Your kind gesture is a demonstration of the excellent relations between our two countries – Botswana and Zimbabwe. I always sit with my sister during the OAFLAD meetings which is the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, a platform that affords us the opportunity as the mothers of this continent and our respective nations to do advocacy work where Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and myself are members,” she said.

Relations between the two sisterly nations, she said, date back to the liberation struggle while the two countries also share close cultural, historic and familial ties.

“Ladies and gentlemen as you know relations between Botswana and Zimbabwe date back to former days of the liberation struggle where Botswana was one of the countries which supported Zimbabwe towards her independence. Botswana and Zimbabwe established formal diplomatic relations three years after Zimbabwe gained her independence in 1980.

“The two share close cultural, historical and familial ties. Today in Marondera I was surprised and happy to hear people speak of ‘nhasi’ as in today. Thought ‘nhasi’ was our word only to find that our dear cousins, brothers and sisters also use nhasi here,” she said.

The Batswana First Lady said she was charmed by Dr Mnangagwa’s empowerment and advocacy programmes which were transforming lives.

“My visit during these three days specifically points at a pillar that I am pursuing aggressively, that of women economic empowerment. And why Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe has been exemplary. A number of you are aware that I was here in December at the Victoria Falls and I had another serious chat with Amai about coming here and taking a look at her initiatives.

“And I must say Amai, I am impressed. Today in my delegation I have women from a village in the northern part of Botswana in the eastern tip of Botswana’s border with Zimbabwe. These are women who have a vested interest in harvesting and using the baobab tree leaves and fruits for food and for commercial purposes.

“This would provide income opportunities for them and other women around the Mabola area, thus improving their livelihood. I just like to say this afternoon when we were at the UZ innovation hub, as they say nothing for us without us, but I think even for our communities as we serve them and contribute for them we must also call them to the table, that is why I have travelled with these two women to represent their community.

“They belong to a group of 158 women, their cooperation trust has not been formalised as yet and we are hoping that in the next fortnight they would have formed a cooperative so that they can get to do greater work taking into consideration what they learnt here.

“The women also had the privilege to visit Agric4she projects in Mashonaland East and the University of Zimbabwe innovation hub where I and my delegation had the opportunity to interact with young men and women in small-scale business. I would say this is testament of how and what critical role academia plays in the development of our countries,” she said

Not only is academics responsible for learning, Mrs Masisi said, but also application and taking the development agenda forward.

“The University of Zimbabwe innovation hub is providing an important link between academic and entrepreneurship development. We have learnt a lot today and that has been an honour and privilege to visit these places. The learning is tremendous and I can never express my gratitude enough. This was a learning experience for all of us.

“We have got scientists of note in our delegation and as I said committee members from research institutes and all of us really gained a lot and tatenda, tatenda, tatenda,” she said.

Mrs Masisi said she was touched by the plight of women, hence her bid to roll out empowerment programmes for them learning from Dr Mnangagwa.

“Like in many of our countries all over the world, not only in Africa, I have found out that one of the most disadvantaged demographic is women. And specifically the African woman. You can imagine that with firewood on her head, two babies on her back and a gourd carrier on her bust, she will still be carrying water on top of the firewood.

“But when you look at her livelihood, she is the least or the lesser to the communities. And this is what drove me to say, I will concentrate on women the same way Amai is doing. I am not saying that we are ignoring the men. We appreciate the men too and I love my boys, but I am saying if we empower these women they will really pull our nations forward.

“Today, Your Excellency Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, I wish to commend you for your extensive work to empower women in rural communities. We read about it, we hear about it but today I saw it first-hand. When I was here during the last visit you showed me just a small flavour of what you are doing in this wonderful country but today I saw it, I was immersed in it and I got very emotional when I heard the testimonies. I saw a couple in Marondera.

“I thought this couple married like yesterday. They were blossoming but it was thanks to Agric4she which is uniting families and encouraging the spirit of working in families. It is thanks to the mother of the nation Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. Under your stewardship, the women of Zimbabwe have been uplifted and the country is reaping benefits of the Agric4She programme to improve food security at community and country level,” she said.

In her speech, Dr Mnangagwa warmly welcomed Mrs Masisi.

“Your Excellency Mrs Neo Masisi the esteemed First Lady of Botswana, it is a pleasure that I extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to you on behalf of the people of Zimbabwe. Your presence here today signifies the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between us as mothers of our two nations.

“My sister, welcome to Zimbabwe. We work together when we go to OAFLAD, we exchange ideas there, we learn about other countries, what other First Ladies are doing and also bringing back to our various countries. Remember Africa is one so we are one,” she said.

As a person who promotes peace, Amai Mnangagwa encouraged the nation to pray for Botswana so that they have peaceful elections this year, before, during and after.

“As the First Lady of Zimbabwe I am honoured to stand before you knowing that our shared commitment to progress and prosperity unites us as Africans.

“Our countries have walked a path of resilience overcoming challenges and celebrating triumphs. Today we add another chapter to our story, a chapter of collaboration, understanding and goodwill. Our duty as mothers, as all other mothers who are here, is to exemplify compassion and dedication. This is not excluding the demand for tireless efforts in championing causes close to our hearts, healthcare, education and women’s empowerment, all which we are indelible to our society,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said women must always have the spirit of service and compassion.

“It is the spirit of service and compassion that defines our role as mothers, as First Ladies and mothers of our nations. For a home to be honoured and recognised, it is through you women. You are the ones that define a family, that marriage as well. That man to be called a husband is shown by you and it’s you who takes care of that.

“I have often seen when I go to rural areas elderly men with missing buttons on their shirts yet the wife will be there and that does not present them in good light. We want all women to be teachers and not for your own children but for the whole nation. You know the child is yours when in your womb, but when born they belong to the community,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa highlighted a number of activities she was carrying out to ease the plight of rural women.

“From clean water initiatives to sustainable agriculture and inclusion of grassroots women in commercial farming, we strive to create resilient communities that thrive. Our youth are the architects of Zimbabwe’s future.

“We invest in their future through mentorship programmes, entrepreneurship, support community and school development. In support of Government’s 5.0 approach to knowledge, I also launched programmes in partnership with tertiary institutions to encourage innovation, creativity and a sense of responsibility among our young citizens.

“We have been to the University of Zimbabwe after Marondera and we saw quite a lot of dishes, different dishes from our natural resources. Children are doing wonders through Education 5.0. I asked the students to find out what we benefit from what is around us from the trees to the vegetables we grow. What is it that we gain health wise? Just remember there is nothing to waste.

“Everything around us works for us. It helps our land. We also have to look after that because the environment looks after us and we need to look after it,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa emphasized the need for couples to work together closely in raising their families.

“We visited a family in Marondera, a couple that has been in Agric4she and despite climate change that has occurred, that family is going to harvest and some of the produce they are also going to sell around the community because they really worked hard in their fields. We saw a lot of activities at their homestead. There are fruit trees, chickens, goats, different types of crops, you name it, everything was there. We should all emulate them and even plant just one tree, a fruit tree at our homestead,” she said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri had showered Dr Mnangagwa with praises for her all-encompassing nationwide empowerment initiatives.

“Allow me to express my utmost appreciation and gratitude to the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for her life changing initiatives. Amai is a philanthropist, an intellectual, a social worker, a scientist, a critical thinker, a farmer, an educationist, a uniter who has given us dignity which traces our history, our culture and Mhamha we are so proud of you. We are standing tall as Zimbabwe. She is the founder and patron of the Angel of Hope Foundation who has spearheaded social work, which has spread its wings to the most marginalized communities and also advocates for their inclusion into society. She is not leaving anyone and any community behind. She is also championing women empowerment through various projects which she has introduced and touching the hearts of all Zimbabweans. She has established women’s banks in a number of constituencies throughout the country. She has also handed over livestock, sewing, knitting for the usage of underprivileged women and men. She doesn’t leave anyone behind,” she said.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Frederick Shava who commended the initiative by the two First Ladies describing it as a first of its kind which will go down in history.

“This is a first of its kind occasion; a State visit by a First Lady and I want to thank our First Ladies for making history,” he said.

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province and Devolution Charles Tawengwa welcomed the Botswana First Lady and her delegation, enjoining them to feel at home and visit the city’s beautiful surroundings.

“I am humbled and honoured to welcome you to Zimbabwe and to Harare Metropolitan province specifically. A very warm welcome to you. I also extend my warm welcome to members of your family staff and delegation. I would like to extend my warm welcome and gratitude to all the distinguished guests here present. Your Excellencies, your commitment and dedication to the upliftment of the lives of disadvantaged people in our societies and communities and the importance you attach to the socio-economic progress of our nation is really remarkable. It is greatly appreciated. As Harare Metropolitan Province we support the great work that you are undertaking for the betterment of others hence you are the mothers of our nations, Zimbabwe and Botswana. We feel blessed and honoured to be with you here today Amai and the First Lady of Botswana. To our visitors here, we say enjoy yourselves, feel free to tour our beautiful country Zimbabwe. Amai I am not aware as to which traditional dish to expect today all I know is that all your dishes you prepare for your guests are always mouth-watering,” he said in jest.

Chaplain Christine Phiri of the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) spoke about Dr Mnangagwa’s programmes that have captured the imagination of the world.

She also spoke on the need for women to support each other and to work hard using their hands.