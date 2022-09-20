Zim handball teams to regroup this week

Ellina Mhlanga-Senior Sports Reporter

THE national Under-20 and Under-18 handball teams are scheduled to regroup this week in Harare for another periodic camp as they continue with their build-up to the International Handball Federation Zone VI next month.

Nine countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe – are expected to participate in the regional event.

Each of the participating countries will field two teams – the Under-20s and Under-18s.

The participating teams have already submitted their provisional lists.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza, said their teams are set to meet from Thursday to Sunday and the final selection will be done by the end of this month.

“They are getting into camp from the 22nd to the 25th. They will be staying at Girls High School and training at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

“Several periodic camps have been held and provisional squads of 28 players each have been assembled.

“Final selection of the 14 players per each age category will be done by the 1st of October, 2022, for accreditation to the Local Organising Committee,” said Chirowodza.