Zim, Guinea sign four agreements

Takunda Maodza in Guinea Conakry

ZIMBABWE and Guinea Conakry on Tuesday signed four agreements covering the establishment of a Joint Commission, reciprocal exemption of visas to holders of diplomatic and service passports, agreement on cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of political and diplomatic consultation between ministries of foreign affairs.

The visit by President Mnangagwa to Guinea Conakry was the first by a sitting Zimbabwean Head of State, making it historic

President Mnangagwa and his host President Alpha Condé witnessed the signing of the agreements by acting Foreign Affairs Minister Cain Mathema.

Minister Mathema read a Joint Communiqué during a banquet held in honour of President Mnangagwa yesterday by President Condé.

Reads the communiqué: “At the invitation of his brother and friend His Excellency Professor Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, undertook a State visit to the Republic of Guinea from the 5th to the 7th of November 2018. The State visit, the first by the Head of State of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Guinea was held within the framework of consolidating the historical relations of friendship, fraternity and cooperation that exists between the two countries. “

The Joint Communiqué noted that President Mnangagwa and President Condé “undertook to create the legal framework through the signing of the following agreements (1) framework agreement on cooperation (2) agreement on the establishment of joint commission (3) agreement on reciprocal exemption of visas to holders of diplomatic and service passports and (4) Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of political and diplomatic consultation Between the two ministries in charge of Foreign Affairs.

“The two Presidents urged their foreign ministries to ensure the speedy implementation of the signed agreements,” reads the communiqué.

Further, the two leaders agreed to exchange expertise in areas of agriculture such as livestock farming and seed maize production.

President Mnangagwa and President Condé agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including education, mining and tourism.

“At regional level, the two Heads of State reaffirmed Pan Africanism and welcomed speaking on one voice on all regional and international issues,” reads the communiqué.

They also agreed to work together to promote international peace, security and stability and expressed concern over the rise in terrorism and violent extremists in Africa and globally.

“The two President also agreed to work together for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe,” states the communiqué.

They also pledged to create conducive conditions for integration and economic development in African countries.

President Mnangagwa and President Condé welcomed the adoption of the African Continental Free Trade Area and highlighted the importance of the agreement in expanding trade in Africa.

They extended support to the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate. The two leaders reaffirmed support for exploration of renewable energy.