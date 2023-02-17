Zim goalkeeper joins Zambian team

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FORMER FC Platinum and CAPS United fringe goalkeeper Spencer Ngwerume is looking forward to a fruitful stay at his new club Konkola Blades.

The Zambian National First Division One side is fighting for promotion into the top-flight as they are currently third on the log.

Ngwerume has signed a three year contract with his agency Keiz Sports Management brokering the deal.

Keiz Sports Management is a Zimbabwe-owned South Africa based agency which is growing in leaps and bounds in this business.

Director of the consultancy Kudakwashe Garufu said Ngwerume’s move will help his organisation in terms of penetrating the Zambian market.

“Ngwerume has been with FC Platinum, ZPC Munyati and CAPS United.

“He is a mature player who can help Konkola Blades achieve their aims. The guys in Zambia were impressed with what they saw in him and they decided to take him on board,” said Garufu.

“We hope to clinch more deals with Zambian teams because we know Ngwerume won’t disappoint.

“The deal went through with the help from my representative in Zambia by the name of Godfrey Kwibisa. We have signed an MOU with the main aim of showing the boys the way and the project is showing great results.

“We also have a defender Takudzwa Kanengoni doing trials in Zambia. He is a product of our agency in South Africa.”

Ngwerume said he was looking forward to launching his career on a high.

“I’m feeling happy and excited to start a new chapter in my football career.

“It did not come easy because you have to work hard and prove yourself to the coaches that you are good ,so lm happy to become an international player and l thank God for opening a new door for me,” said Ngwerume.

“It’s a new challenge and a new experience. l hope all will go well for me here. I believe it’s a stepping stone and I’m still aiming even higher.”