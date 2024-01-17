Zim girls teams shine at the ITF/CAT Southern Africa Zonals

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-14 girls tennis team put up an impressive performance at the International Tennis Federation and Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) Southern African Junior Individual and Teams Championships when emerging tops in the team event.

The regional event was held in Windhoek, Namibia recently.

The team was made up of Kuzivaishe Chapepa, Rutendo Tom and Akeelah Khanye and they beat South Africa 2-0 in the final.

The Under-16 girls also had a fruitful outing as they came second in their age-group. The team consisted of Zahara El Zein, Tinotenda Chipfakacha and Chanelle Zhuwakini.

In the individual event, Chapepa won gold in the Under-14 girls while El Zein won bronze in the Under -16 girls.

However, it was a different story for the boys with the Under-14s coming fifth and the Under-16 were placed ninth.

On the overall rankings, Zimbabwe came second behind South Africa.