  • Today Wed, 17 Jan 2024

Zim girls teams shine at the ITF/CAT Southern Africa Zonals

Zim girls teams shine at the ITF/CAT Southern Africa Zonals

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-14 girls tennis team put up an impressive performance at the International Tennis Federation and Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) Southern African Junior Individual and Teams Championships when emerging tops in the team event.

The regional event was held in Windhoek, Namibia recently.

The team was made up of Kuzivaishe Chapepa, Rutendo Tom and Akeelah Khanye and they beat South Africa 2-0 in the final.

The Under-16 girls also had a fruitful outing as they came second in their age-group. The team consisted of Zahara El Zein, Tinotenda Chipfakacha and Chanelle Zhuwakini.

In the individual event, Chapepa won gold in the Under-14 girls while El Zein won bronze in the Under -16 girls.

However, it was a different story for the boys with the Under-14s coming fifth and the Under-16 were placed ninth.

On the overall rankings, Zimbabwe came second behind South Africa.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Chevrons level T20I series Sport

    Chevrons level T20I series

    Lawrence Moyo-Head Zimpapers Sports  ZIMBABWE made up for Sunday’s heartbreak to stun Sri Lanka by four wickets with a ball to spare in the second T20I at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night.  The series is now level 1-1 ahead of tomorrow’s winner-take-all at the same venue.  On Sunday Zimbabwe allowed Sri Lanka to […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey