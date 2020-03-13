Zim gets US$26,5m for climate change mitigation

Joseph Madzimure and Nesia Mhaka

ZIMBABWE has been awarded US$26,5 million grant under the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to help the country build its climate resilience for vulnerable smallholder farmers in southern parts of the country.

The GCF is a United Nations-backed fund which seeks to help developing nations in Africa and around the globe cope with climate change by funding projects that reduce emissions, improve access to renewable energies, food security and others.

It was established by 194 countries to limit or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in developing countries, and to help vulnerable societies adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said the grant will benefit Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

A total of 2,3 million people in targeted rural areas will benefit from the intervention.

The Government has so far identified 15 districts from the three targeted provinces.

In Masvingo Province — Masvingo, Bikita, Zaka, Chivi, Chiredzi and Mwenezi districts are set to benefit.

In Manicaland — Buhera, Chimanimani and Chipinge will benefit, while in Matabeleland South — Beitbridge, Gwanda, Matobo, Insiza, Mangwe and Umzingwane will benefit.

The 15 districts encompass 386 wards and 137 climate vulnerable target wards that have been selected for Climate Smart Agriculture interventions.

Last year, the country received a US$3 million grant from GCF for the formulation of a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and capacity building to create a green economy by 2030.

Minister Ndlovu said the project proposal was debated by a wide range of stakeholders.

“It was considered and approved by the Green Climate Fund on March 11, 2020,” he said.

“The project will benefit a total of 2,3 million people, directly benefiting 543 620 people and indirectly benefiting 1 758 500 others.”

Minister Ndlovu said the funding will contribute to the strengthening of national adaptation strategies which will ensure food security.

The project is expected to last 84 months from 2020-2027 and its total budget is US$47,8 million.

To achieve this outcome, Minister Ndlovu said the project proposed to overcome the identified barriers through using GCF and co-financing resources, which include increased access to water for climate resilience agriculture through climate resilient irrigation systems and efficient water management.