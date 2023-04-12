Zim get first medal at SA Senior National Swimming Champs

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S swimming team at the South Africa Senior National Championships picked their first medal this morning through Ryan Franceys in the men 200m freestyle.

Franceys settled for bronze with a time of 2minutes 00.34seconds, setting a personal best in the process. His previous time was 2minutes 03.16seconds.

Liam O’Hara made the B final in men 100m breaststroke in 1minute 04.16seconds and Donata Katai also made the B final in the women 100m backstroke in 1 minute 05.07seconds.

They were both placed ninth after the heats, in their respective events.

The first eight qualify for the A final.