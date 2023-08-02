Zim firms seek to grow market at Zambia agric show

Business Reporter

More than 25 Zimbabwean companies are set to grow their footprint in the region when they engage with Zambia’s leading distributors during the largest trade fair in the neighbouring country, which opens today in Lusaka.

The participation of local companies, organised by the national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, is meant to be a vehicle to drive Zimbabwe’s exports into Zambia.

The Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show (ZACS), taking place from August 2-7, 2023 is a multi-sectoral trade fair that showcases different products and services such as agricultural machinery and implements, processed foods, livestock, horticulture, and financial services.

The 95th edition of the trade show will be running under the theme, “Inclusive Economic Transformation”.

The participation of Zimbabwean companies at the trade fair feeds into the wider economic diplomacy agenda being implemented by the Second Republic to unlock economic benefits from the country’s good foreign relations.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba said the participation of Zimbabwean companies at the fair contributed towards solidifying trade relations between the two countries.

“Zambia’s focus is now on trade and economic diplomacy which dovetails with Zimbabwe’s new foreign policy thrust of economic diplomacy.

“Zimbabwe’s participation at ZACS bolsters the already existing bilateral relations between the two countries and the trade fair provides a platform for business interactions resulting in increased trade between the two economies.

“It provides the opportunity for Zimbabwe to strengthen and consolidate the Zambian market which remains very important to Zimbabwe,” she said.

Ambassador Charamba also highlighted the significance of the trade fair towards fulfilling the aspirations of growing Zimbabwe’s share of regional markets.

“ZACS provides an important platform for Zimbabwe to showcase its goods and services not only to Zambian potential buyers but also to other participants from within the SADC/COMESA region and even abroad.

“This is because many countries participate at ZACS giving Zimbabwe the opportunity to market itself widely to the region and beyond thereby resulting in an increase in exports to the region.

ZimTrade Communications Manager, Danai Majaha, said the facilitation of local companies at the Zambia fair was meant to create partnerships that will sustain export growth that has been recorded by Zimbabwe in the past few years.

“Zimbabwe’s exports to Zambia have grown by 54 percent, from US$58 million in 2017 to over US$90 million in 2022.

“This strong performance can be attributed to the physical presence of Zimbabwean brands at various export promotion events in Zambia, including ZACS and several outward seller missions facilitated and organised by ZimTrade,” he said.

Mr Majaha further said business-to-business meetings that will take place at the fair will create new avenues for distributing Zimbabwean products across Zambia.

“Already, top brands in processed foods such as Tanganda tea, Sun Jam, Buttercup Margarine, and Cheeky Chilli are recording major strides in penetrating the Zambian market.

“So, engagements that will take place during the fair will expand their network, which will make it easy for exporting companies to cover all provinces of the market,” he said.

Zimbabwean companies participating at ZACS are drawn from sectors with huge potential for export growth into Zambia.

These include fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs and implements, leather and leather products, protective clothing, building and construction.

The service sector will also be represented by companies in engineering service, finance, insurance, and education.

Participating companies will engage top distributors in Zambia and create strong partnerships that Zimbabwe’s private sector can leverage as they grow their exports into the market.

Local safety wear exporter, Triple Tee Safety, who have been exhibiting at the Zambia fair for the past few years said they are confident the engagements with potential distributors will expand their reach in the market.

“We have established a distribution network in Lusaka, which is doing well and our target now is to expand beyond the capital, into the Copperbelt region where there are a lot of opportunities around the mining activities.

“Considering the successes we have recorded through participation at ZACS previously, we will engage with buyers from leading mines and other industries, who have already expressed interest to source from Zimbabwe,” said Godknows Simbanegavi, Triple Tee Safety Sales and Marketing Manager.

First-time exporter and a participant in ZimTrade’s Next She Exporter programme, targeted at women-led enterprises, Yadis Plastics, is hopeful it will be able penetrate the Zambian packaging sector.

“We are very excited to be part of the exhibitors and we are hoping to penetrate the Zambian market with our flexible plastic products.

“Just like our country, Zambia is opening its economy and we will ride on existing trade agreements to land products at a competitive price in the market”, said Siphathisiwe Mavengere, Yadis Plastics Managing Director.