Zim female cricket star joins English club

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket team star Modester Mupachikwa has become the latest national team player to attract interest abroad after completing a move to Spencer Cricket Club who are based in London, England.

Based in Earlsfield, South West London, Spencer Cricket Club’s women’s team are one of the top sides in the English club scene.

Last year, the club’s Women’s 1st XI won the Southern League Championship and will now compete in the Premier Division, the highest level of club cricket in England.

The club confirmed Mupachikwa’s imminent arrival in a statement.

“Spencer is delighted to announce the signing of Zimbabwe Women’s international, Modester Mupachikwa, for their 2022 season,” the club said.

“Mupachikwa is an accomplished wicket keeper who bats in the top order for Zimbabwe women’s team (known as the Lady Chevrons). Since her international debut in 2011, she has become an integral member of the national side. Mupachikwa is looking to capitalise on her current form and is set to travel to England to play and coach for South London club Spencer in 2022.”

Mupachikwa joins national teammate, Josephine Nkomo, who will play for South Northumberland Cricket Club in England while national team captain Mary-Anne Musona was recently signed up for the FairBreak Invitational Women’s Cricket T20 tournament to be played in Hong Kong in May.

The 25-year-old cricketer has over the past decade been one of Zimbabwe’s chief run-scorers, regularly topping the tournament run charts, including the most recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers where she scored an impressive 167 runs at an average of 55.66.

A few seasons prior, she was again the third leading T20 World Cup Qualifiers run-scorer with 125 runs at 31.25, helping guide her side to the Africa Region title.

Throughout her career, which started at the age of 12 with the Zimbabwe Under-19 women’s team, she has played against notable sides including India, Ireland, South Africa and Bangladesh. She was picked in a Global Development Squad which toured Australia and played various matches against the Women’s Big Bash sides.

More recently, she was named as the best batter of Zimbabwe’s domestic league, hitting 194 runs at 67.59.

The talented batter, who also keeps wicket, and has been known to bowl seam-up over the years and boasts a career best 8 wicket haul against the Border Cricket Association, currently sits 7th and 8th in the Women’s World rankings for the highest runs in an innings by a wicket-keeper (75*), and highest career T20 batting average (32.33), respectively. — Zim Sport Live