Zim fashion stylist launches brand in SA

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

South Africa-based fashion stylist Tafadzwa Maminingo has launched his fashion brand called Taffy Accessories in Johannesburg.

Maminingo, a former consultant for an engineering company, highlighted that throughout his career he observed how people of various professions dress and found solutions to their needs.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Maminingo said launching the brand was a dream come true.

“Dealing with a lot of business personnel, I have seen the importance of dressing. The way you dress can help you achieve what you want,” he said.

“I ventured into fashion because of passion and was inspired by my grandparents who loved being creative with fashion. I am hopeful that the brand will go a long way in developing and assisting the fashion industry though it is difficult here in South Africa to penetrate such markets,” he said.

“My services include one-on-one virtual styling sessions, style makeovers, style consultations, personal style consultations assisting in securing brand goals and closet refashioning. I am focusing on men stuff from suits, lapel pins to shoes and I buy my material from Turkey, Italy, China, Spain and United Kingdom,” he said.

The celebrity fashion wardrobe stylist said major factor which is hindering the industry globally apart from lack of resources, finances and exposure was identity crisis.

“We face a lot of challenges as designers, stylists and consultants and if we put our heads together, we will have good solutions. However, the biggest problem is identity crisis. You have to dress and be prepared for opportunity. Be your brand,” he said.

Last week Maminingo participated at a Men Fashion workshop working with local models, photographers, videographers, as they prepared for fashion shows, workshops, demonstrations and tutorials.

“I learned a lot from people involved in the industry. I managed to do a photo-shoot for my brand too. Last week’s session was an eye-opener as I exchanged notes with fashion gurus.

“The good thing is that for now I am using my apartment as my studio but I am working on getting bigger space. I am overwhelmed with the responses I am getting from clients,” he said.