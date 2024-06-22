Zim fashion industry’s potential under spotlight . . . The Herald Lifestyle show on today

Top renowned designers have vowed to make a difference today at NGZ. These include Joyce Chimanye (Zuvva), Tapfumanei Munenga (Coco Brand), Ishmael Tsakatsa (Zarguesia), Jasper Mandizera (Ivhu Tribe), Feli Nandi, Mai TT and Charmaine Nziradzemhuka among others. Entertainment will be provided by Agga Nyabinde, Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora, Bernard Betera, Taffie and Eleana Makombe.

Trust Khosa

JAW-DROPPING costumes, coupled with thematic and refreshing designs, easily dominate international fashion shows. The plumage of decorum, gives an aura of everything elegant and exquisite.

Well-coordinated entertainment segments, superb choreography and of course red carpet sessions, guarantee glitz and glamour at such high-profile events.

Superb lighting, well-choreographed entertainment acts and time-keeping, have always made international fashion shows a huge success.

Models donning stunning new trends of the season remain key in showcasing designers’ passion and creativity.

It is during these events that fashion designers’ creative edge should never be underestimated or doubted as they tackle serious issues.

Fashion shows have always ushered in new creatives once done professionally.

Theme-based fashion shows are critical as they resonate well with guests, international buyers and global icons in attendance.

Guests should not be kept guessing as they need to be guided on what to wear so that they don’t look out of place.

Tycoons following proceeding in expensive booths along with international celebrities and global media gurus’ presence add spark to such events.

Fiery fashion critics’ endorsement or disapproval always divides opinion each time these international events are staged.

According to international experts, fashion shows are a big platform to showcase a specific aesthetic mood, feel, or viewpoint by the creatives in this sector.

This has always been the norm at global fashion weeks in Paris, New York, London and Milan among others.

In Africa, Nigeria and our two neighbours — Mozambique and South Africa — hardly disappoint when it comes to theme-based fashion shows.

Old and new designers in these two neighbouring countries ways hold theme-based fashion shows.

Some of the topics they highlight through fashion shows include climate change, hunger and war.

However, such events are never short of drama as social media trolls will be ready to give the stick to those caught offside.

Locally, the fashion industry has shown great promise, but is yet to be embraced like other disciplines such as music, visual arts or dance despite its full potential.

The Zimbabwe Fashion Week is one of the prominent events that has been instrumental in showcasing local talent.

However, there is still a feeling that a lot still needs to be done for this industry to be recognised to ensure we generate revenue.

Many questions have always been asked whenever such topics are brought to the fore. Is the fashion industry fully recognised in Zimbabwe? Does it have a role in promoting our identity and culture?

Will Zimbabwe ever host big fashion shows attracting global celebrities and influencers?

These and other questions will be answered today at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare, which hosts The Herald Lifestyle Fashion Show.

Dubbed “Fashion & Exhibition”, the event has been endorsed by players in the fashion industry, arts administrators and creatives.

For the greater part of the week, social media was abuzz as The Herald Lifestyle Fashion Show euphoria gripped the capital.

The standard tickets are going for US$ 10 and US$ 50 for VIP.

Newly appointed National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director, Napoleon Nyanhi, is the guest of honour.

Below are some of the experts’ sentiments that we published in our paper:

Nyanhi, who assumed office last month, believes that this sector is on the right path.

He said: “This is a commendable initiative. The Herald Lifestyle has been instrumental in uplifting the fashion industry through publishing their craft and now they have taken a step further to create a physical exhibition that brings the fashion industry together.

“This is what we are advocating for as NACZ. The corporate world must assist in empowering the creative sector and take advantage of the brand mileage that can be harnessed from their prowess.

“We look forward to more of these fashion exhibitions.”

Some of the creatives like Agga Nyabinde and Bernard Betera, also hailed The Herald Fashion Show for its role in promoting tnational fabric.

Agga also shared his sentiments last week with our readers:

“It’s an honour being associated with Zimpapers, the biggest media stable in the country.

“Fashion is a critical component in our culture since it defines us as a people. Culture is also critical in our lives since it also gives us an identity as a nation.

“The Herald Lifestyle fashion show has also come at a time when we are promoting the national fabric and we feel honoured that people are donning it with pride during high-profile events.”

Agga is one of the creatives who has donned the national fabric with pride on different occasions.

The call was also made loud and clear during the Culture Month celebrations held in Chipinge last month.

Being the first-of-its-kind show to be organised by a local media house, it’s quite refreshing that the event has a theme guiding fashion enthusiasts.

Various designers will certainly give guests value for their money after all the investment they made into this particular event.

A lot is also expected from the likes of Feli Nandi who has been doing well as a musician and designer.

Despite hitting a purple patch, she still pursues her passion as a fashion designer, which has made her an exemplary multi-tasking woman.

For comedienne and fashionista Mai TT, this is yet another perfect platform for her to show Zimbabwe that the sector has potential.

She has been supplying her collections to various fans in the diaspora, which shows that the industry has potential.

Of interest is that The Herald Fashion Show will be more than a gathering of creatives, but a platform to forge collaborations among designers and other stakeholders.