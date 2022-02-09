Zim Fashion Awards nominees out

The Herald
Tafadzwa Zimoyo
Senior Arts Reporter
Organisers for the inaugural Zimbabwe Fashion Awards dubbed “Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards” (SIZA) have said preparations for the show are at an advanced stage.
The event which is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Rainbow Towers in Harare will see fashion celebrities, icons, designers, and retailers among others being honoured at the prestigious event.
They released the nominees recently which received mixed feelings from the local sector.
Below is the full list:
Lifetime Achievement Award
1. Bata Zimbabwe
2. Paramount Garments
Fashion Icon Honorary Award
1. Joyce Chimanye
2. Priscilla Chigariro
3. Pokello Nare
4. Jonathan Denga
5. Trust Mathe
6. Patrick Mavros
Outstanding Retailers
1. 4 May International
2. Posh
3. Jan Jam
Best Clothing Retail
1. Aygail Collections
2. Mfu’s Closet
3. Truworths
4. Vicenzo Valli
5. Edgars Stores Zimbabwe
6. On Point
Designer Of The Year
1.Ishmael Tsakatsa – Zarguesia
2. Tapfumanei Munenge
3. Sozinio – Freddy Sozinio Jackson
4. Chasers Clothing – Richmond Mlambo
5. Ganu by Ganu – Nkanyezi Malunga
6. Tafadzwa Moyo
7. Lorraine Swanepoel – Maison Du Style
8. Victoria Manase – Samsara
Most Fashionable Male Model
1.Tinotenda Chinyani
2. Rishabh Verma
3. Adonis Ncube
4. Delroy Dermaco Manuel
5. Bernard Ndlovu
Most Fashionable Female Model
1.Hilary Makaya
2. Sakhile Dube
3. Hilda Mabu
4. Tanya Chikuni
5. Wendy Maturi
Male Most Stylish Celebrity
1. Passion Java
2. Tinotenda Chinyani
3. Carrington Chiwadzwa – Nutty O
Female Most Stylish Celebrity
1. Misred – Samantha Musa
2. Jacqueline Ngarande
3. Zodwa Mkandla
4. Luminista Jemwa
Most Stylish Male Artist
1. Mukudzeyi Mukombe – Jah Prayzah
2. Mudiwa Hood
3. Takura Shonhai
4. Desmond Chideme – Stunner
5. Slyvester Chizanga – Freeman
6. Enock Munhenga – Ex Q
7. Minister Michael Mahendere
Most Stylish Female Artist
1. Sandra Ndebele
2. Vanessa Sibanda – Queen Vee
3. Tamsanqa Moyo – Tamy Moyo
4. Christabell Mahlungwa,
5. Rachel Jambaya – Rachel J
Most Controversial Artistic Style
1. Obey Makamure – Tocky Vibes
2. Passion Java
3. Campion Jani – Mwendaz weDrip
4. Vimbai Zimuto
Most Stylish Male Media Personality
1. Napoleon Nyanhi
2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo
3. Arthur Evans
4. Maimba Mapuranga
Most Stylish Female Media Personality
1. Rebecca Kucherera
2. Itai Mutinhiri
3. Mbonisi Mahonondo – Mbo Mahocs
4. Samantha Musa – Misred
Fashionista Of The Year (People’s Choice)
1. Craig Magengezha – Craig Rain
2. Mr Rocca
3. Danielle Simba Allen
Hairstylist Of The Year
1. Hair Lounge
2. Anesu Beauty
3. Craig’s Saloon
4. Gentleman’s Corner
5. Vintage Barbershop
Make-Up Artist Of The Year
1. Jackie Mgido – Vault Cosmetics
2. Deliwe Mutandiro
3. Gamuchirai Manyika
Fashion Photographer Of The Year
1. Optimass Art
2. IKD photography
3. Tinpo Media
4. Judith Williams
Stylist Of The Year
1. Anesu Mhembere – (Minister of White Linen)
2. Black Consultants
3. Style Consultants x Hollywood Lee
Best Upcoming Designer
1. Vanessa Hodza
2. Patch Maoko
3. Chido Murasiranwa – Dhuba
4. Cheryl Johnson – Natai Natai
5. Mtobie Sibanda (Indwangu)
6. Thandinkosi Sibanda – Thandy’s Designs
7. Brendan Pazarangu – Paz & Chivz
Fashionable Music Video Of The Year
1. Ex Q Featuring Amara Brown (Try)
2. Anita Jackson (Ndiwe)
3. Roki ft Koffi (Patati Patata)
4. Sebastian Magacha ft Madam Boss (Mamero)
5. Tamy Moyo (Phone Call ‘AH’)
6. Janet Manyowa (Many Blessings)
Fashion Blogger Of The Year
1. Mutsa Mwale
2. Lilian Madyara – Hollywood Lee
3. Chiedza Chinhara – Diary of a Smurf Dinkie
Most Fashionable Zimbabwean in the Diaspora
1.Danielle Simba Allen
2. Yvonne Yvette Designs
3. Mr Rocca
4. Farai Simoyi
5. Eglet Mtengwa Nyabvure – Pfeka
6. Taffy Shoes
Accessory Designer Of The Year
1. Vanhu Vamwe
2. Rungano Rwedu
3. Dori
4. House of Sandals
5. Patch Maoko
6. Tana Wiseman
The Most Fashionable Social Media Personality (People’s Choice)
1. Maxine Adams
2. African Goddess (Kundai)
3. Tanya Chikuni
4. Pamela Hakunavanhu
5. Natalie Mhandu
Fashion Art Designer Of The Year
1. Ivhu Tribe
2. Haus of Stone
3. GanubyGanu
Traditional Designer of the Year
1. Victoria Manase – Samsara
2. Ngonidzashe Motsi – Chena Neni
3. Nokuthuba Ndlovu-Muleya – Faes Apparel