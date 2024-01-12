  • Today Fri, 12 Jan 2024

Zim eyes to intensify tobacco value-addition

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMBABWE seeks to intensify the value-addition of its tobacco crop to claim US$60 billion of the world’s gold leaf industry by 2028.

Currently, Zimbabwe is benefitting slightly above US$1 billion from its annual exports which amount to six percent on the global market.

The nation exports above 95 percent of its tobacco in raw format.

Speaking during a tour of communal and commercial farming in Hurungwe yesterday to assess the crop situation ahead of the 2023/24 summer cropping season, Minister Masuka challenged local farmers to embrace joint ventures to maximise land use.

A beneficiary of the land reform programme who has also embraced joint venture, Mr Mustaf Phiri said the partnership he has entered has helped the family farm enterprise grow.

Mashonaland West Minister of State, Marian Chombo who accompanied Dr Masuka bemoaned delays in top-dressing fertiliser distribution which she said is affecting the crop situation in the province considering the incessant rains.

