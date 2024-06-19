Zim-EU in fruitful discussions

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi met with the director-general of the European Union External Action Service, Ms Rita Laranjinha on Tuesday and discussed various issues ranging from governance, democracy and trade.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the EU-Sadc Ministerial Meeting in Luanda, Angola.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ambassador Chimbindi said they had productive discussions.

“Indeed, we had a very productive meeting with the EU, which covered a broad range of issues,” he said.

“The most important thing was that we are trying to find a shared understanding of the issues that are at hand and how we can make sure that we have a relationship that reflects the ambition that we have between Zimbabwe and the EU,” he said.

Ms Laranjinha echoed similar sentiments saying it was important for the two parties to meet regularly.

“We discussed on a number of issues that have to do with the relationship between Zimbabwe and the EU. We have active embassies, both in Harare and in Brussels, doing common work together, but it’s very important that we take the occasion of these events to also meet at our level and understand each other better on a number of issues of common interest,” she said.