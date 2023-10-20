Zim, Egypt solidify economic relations

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will continue to work with Egypt in various areas of co-operation to develop and better the two nations’ economies, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said yesterday after a courtesy call by Ambassador to Zimbabwe Salwa Mowafi at her office in Harare yesterday.

The courtesy call comes as Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri and her delegation have been invited to Egypt for the 3rd Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) in December.

EDEX is a biennial event that showcases the latest technologies and solutions in the defence and security industries, featuring over 400 leading defence and security companies from around the world, showcasing the latest military technology, equipment and systems across land, sea and air attracting military personnel, government officials, industry professionals, and international delegations.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri appreciated Egypt’s understanding of Zimbabwe’s global position, particularly in the face of economic sanctions.

“Following President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy on engagement and re-engagement and friends to all and enemies to none, Egypt is one of the first countries to accommodate Zimbabwe’s international interests,” she said.

“Egypt has been supporting Zimbabwe in interests such as health and trade. As you are aware that Vice President Chiwenga has been in that country recently where he made various engagements in the medical field.”

On the upcoming EDEX, she said Zimbabwe will sign agreements that will strengthen the two country’s military cooperation through defence forces training exchange programmes, research and development.

In the quest for national development as the nation geared towards attaining an Upper Middle-Income status, she said Zimbabwe will continue to court countries such as Egypt, who have done it before in their path to development.

Ambassador Mowafi, said her Government equally appreciates Zimbabwe’s relationship with her country.

Further, she said Zimbabwe is a key player in global politics hence Egypt’s interest in helping Zimbabwe’s economic recovery programmes.

Egypt and Zimbabwe have for long enjoyed cordial relations.