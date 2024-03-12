Zim, Egypt seek to deepen relations

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, shares a lighter moment with Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Salwa Mowafi during a courtesy call in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Remember Deketeke-Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe and Egypt are set to escalate bilateral relations in different areas of cooperation, with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) expected to be signed next month.

This emerged yesterday when Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, met Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Salwa Mowafi, and discussed several areas of cooperation including migration, national archives and heritage and capacity building.

There has been growing consensus around issues of migration, especially by the European Union and the African Union, among others, which has shown the need for capacity building and investment on migration strategies, with the goal of improving the lives of people in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

The development is expected to promote migration policies, encourage social and economic development through migration between Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the Egyptian Ministry of State for Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates.

Briefing journalists after their meeting, Minister Kazembe expressed gratitude to the Egyptian Embassy noting that its goals include capacity building and the sharing of expertise between the two sides.

“This Memorandum of Understanding has arrived at a perfect moment, since its goals include developing both sides’ capacity and exchanging knowledge,” he said.

Ambassador Mowafi said Egypt was committed to assisting and always supported Zimbabwe.

“We have always had this commitment since the time of the liberation struggle. President Mnangagwa had some part of his military training in Egypt,” she said.