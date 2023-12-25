Zim, Egypt seal housing, social amenities deal . . . as Second Republic boosts relations with the global community

Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe shakes hands with Arab Republic of Egypt’s Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Minister Assem al-Gazzar after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in Egypt recently.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Egypt are boosting cooperation for housing and social amenities, which will see a boom in the local construction industry and enhance the excellent political ties existing between the two countries.

Egypt is one of the world’s leading nations in the construction industry boasting of cutting edge technology that has seen the North African powerhouse establishing new cities and key infrastructure for the benefit of its people.

This signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries follows the adoption and approval by Cabinet of a deal under which Zimbabwe will tap into the expertise of Egypt to deliver quality and affordable housing across the country.

The signing is part of the Second Republic’s thrust to boost relations with the global community as one of the strategies to accelerate economic growth.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe signed the agreement in Cairo last week on behalf of Zimbabwe while Egypt was represented by Utilities and Urban Communities Minister Assem al-Gazzar.

Minister Garwe said the MoU was meant to drum up cooperation in the provision of sustainable, affordable, functional, low to medium cost housing and new building technologies.

He said the initiative was in line with President Mnangagwa’s call for leaving no one and no place behind. President Mnangagwa has been championing the re-engagement and engagement programme with the aim of achieving national goals and priorities.

Under President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, underpinned by the country’s economic development blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1, Zimbabwe is pressing hard with infrastructure development.

The MoU comes against the background of cordial relations between the two African states emanating from the bilateral cooperation framework as outlined in the MoU when giving the reasons.

“Recognising the cordial bilateral relations existing between the parties and the advantages resulting from the broadening, deepening and consolidation of mutual relations within the bilateral cooperation framework to which the parties are party to.”

“Considering the need to establish a bi-lateral MoU between the parties in the fields of low cost housing and the provision of social amenities within the framework of the parties’ joint commission.

“Taking cognisance of the advantages resulting from the broadening, deepening and consolidation of mutual relations within the bilateral cooperation framework, the African Union and other international organisations,” read part of the MoU.

Minister Garwe said the cooperation was critical as it would enable the cross-pollination of ideas between the two countries since Egypt was a global leader in technologies.

“Egypt is a global leader in the new technology and their expertise is key, especially at a time the world is moving away from traditional flags for causing carbon emissions in favour of environmentally friendly systems,” said Min Garwe.

“The MoU is to share knowledge and experience in the field of delivery of affordable and sustainable housing. Egypt is very advanced and a leader in using local materials such as steel,” he said.

“The other benefit is cost. You cut costs and we are soon going to be the largest producer of steel in Africa. Egypt is so much developed in housing delivery and urban renewal. We are going to share experiences with Egypt,” said Minister Garwe.

The memorandum indicated that there would be an establishment within three months of the joint implementing committee which constituted permanent secretaries and directors responsible for housing in the relevant ministries.