Zim, Egypt promote drug safety

Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe director-general Mr Richard Rukwata (right) and Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) head of Administration of Pharmaceutical Policies and Market Access Dr Radwa Elmoneer (left) sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Harare yesterday. Looking on are Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga (standing right), Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro (second from right) and members of the Egyptian delegation. - Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The medicinal regulatory partnership between Zimbabwe and Egypt will enhance the safety and efficacy of medicines in the two countries and promote the development of the pharmaceutical industries, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga made these remarks when he spoke at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Medical Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) in Harare yesterday.

Under the framework, all locally-approved medical consumables automatically get the usage green light in Egypt and vice-versa.

“This landmark event marks a significant step towards strengthening and broadening the regulatory frameworks of both Zimbabwe and Egypt in the pharmaceutical sector,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The Memorandum of Understanding is designed to facilitate cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the areas of drug regulation, quality control, and pharmacovigilance.

“This partnership will not only enhance the safety and efficacy of medicines in both countries, but also promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry and create opportunities for investment and trade.

“As Minister of Health and Child Care, I am pleased with this partnership as it will bring immense benefits to our country. My Ministry believes that this partnership will provide us with an opportunity to learn from Egypt’s experience in medicine manufacturing, drug regulation, quality control, and pharmacovigilance.”

VP Chiwenga also touched on the enduring relationship between the two republics which dates back to the days of the liberation struggle and also saw eminent fighters, including President Mnangagwa, receiving military training in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He also spoke glowingly about Egypt’s advanced healthcare which at one time saw the late national hero, Brigadier-General Felix Muchemwa getting detoxing remedy after falling victim of a lethal chemical attack by the country’s detractors.

“We are all aware that Zimbabwe and Egypt have enjoyed fraternal cordial relations since the days of the liberation struggle with Egypt supporting our quest for independence,” said VP Chiwenga.

“You will recall that in the 1960s, our President His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was trained in Egypt. Zimbabwe and Egypt have since maintained a long-standing mutually beneficial relationship.

“The strong bilateral relations between the two countries have been characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and friendship, which have stood the test of time.

“When we had the chemical warfare which visited one of our, now national heroes, (Brigadier) General Muchemwa, we went all the way, but he could not be treated. We had to send him to Egypt and they extended his life by 20 years, so they are quite experienced in this area.”

EDA chairman Professor Tamer Essam said under the framework, the two Republics will have skills transfer for the benefit of their respective health systems.

“This is just the beginning of the cooperation. We have a lot of common interests between Egypt and Zimbabwe,” said Prof Essam.

“We started this project after we met the Vice President when he came for the Health Excon (in Egypt last year) and we were lucky to see such a mentality, he was very keen to see it through”.