Zim economic prospects bright — Envoy

President Mnangagwa welcomes outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mohamed Fahmy during a courtesy call at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

ECONOMIC reforms initiated by President Mnangagwa’s administration have enchanted the world, with Egypt declaring that Harare is on the threshold of a major economic breakthrough.

Outgoing Egyptian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mohamed Fahmy told journalists after bidding President Mnangagwa farewell at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday that he was happy with Zimbabwe’s reform agenda.

Among other things, Zimbabwe has enacted the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Act that seeks to improve the ease of doing business and attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Ambassador Fahmy said he was informed of the new investment authority and how it would improve Zimbabwe’s investment environment.

“I have to say that my end of mission report back to my Government will definitely emphasise the very promising future for Zimbabwe after the reform process is completed and I am very aware that some investors from the private sector are waiting,” he said.

“Now you have the new investment authority. I was informed by His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) that we will have some people from finance where they can meet directly with investors coming in different specialised sectors, so all my best wishes for your beautiful country.”

Ambassador Fahmy said Harare and Cairo were on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the model farm project.

Egypt has successfully implemented the same project in Zambia.

Under this project, Ambassador Fahmy said they would introduce new crops that would be suitable for Zimbabwe’s climate.

Ambassador Fahmy said Harare and Cairo enjoyed a cordial relationship, but the two countries could still do more in the economic field.

“I think some of the positive developments recorded bilaterally between our countries were very well demonstrated in many ministerial visits by ministers from different sectors, ministers from all sectors attending all conferences and fairs that were held in Cairo in 2018 and during 2019 Egypt,” he said.

“This was an eye opener for what Egypt can offer in different fields of common interests like information technology, telecommunications and infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture.

“We are happy with the excellent political relationship we have, but we still believe that there is a lot to be done through our sound economic relationship – there are a lot of opportunities and areas in which we can cooperate.”

Ambassador Fahmy briefed journalists on the efforts that his country was making to fight the coronavirus.

Egypt recorded its first coronavirus death a few days ago.

He said Egypt was importing 250 000 testing kits and the process was at an advanced stage.

After serving for close to three years as Cairo’s chief diplomat to Harare, Ambassador Fahmy said he would retire as he was going to reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 in the next few days.

He said President Mnangagwa told him about the excellent relationship between Harare and Cairo dating back to the days of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

President Mnangagwa received military training in Cairo, Egypt.

Egypt was among the first countries to open an embassy in Harare soon after Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.