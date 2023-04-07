Zim, DRC upgrade ties

President Mnangagwa meets the special envoy of the Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Professor Serge Tshibangu at State House in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s re-engagement and engagement drive continues to bear fruit as more countries reach out to President Mnangagwa through relaunching and strengthening ties.

Yesterday, Professor Serge Tshibangu, a special envoy of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Félix Tshisekedi, met with President Mnangagwa at State House with the message of enhancing cooperation between the two countries top of the agenda.

After meeting with President Mnangagwa, Prof Tshibangu told journalists that his country envisaged stronger ties with Zimbabwe.

“We came to bring a message to his Excellency President Mnangagwa from his brother, His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said.

“The message (is) of peace, the message of wanting to relaunch and strengthen the ties between people of Zimbabwe and people of the DRC.”

Prof Tshibangu expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his hospitality and positive response.

“We are so grateful to President Mnangagwa for the warm welcome and his hospitality and also for this positive response from him that we are taking to back to DRC, to his brother,” he said.

Prof Tshibangu said he was charmed by President Mnangagwa’s open door policy.