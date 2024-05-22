Zim development trajectory excites Sadc

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has commended Zimbabwe’s developmental trajectory under the Second Republic, despite the crippling economic sanctions imposed on the country over two decades ago.

This came out yesterday after Sadc executive secretary Mr Elias Magosi held a closed door meeting with Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

Mr Magosi is in the country to check progress on Zimbabwe’s preparedness to host Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare in August where President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Socio-economic development has been a top priority for President Mnangagwa and his administration since assuming office in 2017.

Despite the weight of the sanctions, Zimbabwe has outshone many sub-Saharan African countries to forge ahead on a developmental trajectory that has delivered many first-class infrastructure projects in a few years.

The visiting Sadc secretariat delegation said it had been impressed by the progress made and was willing to bring the continent closer to the Zimbabwean example. Mr Magosi last night met VP Chiwenga, who is leading the committee that is working on preparations for the Sadc summit.

Today, he is expected to meet President Mnangagwa.

“We were also talking about how we can get the region to do things better. Zimbabwe has actually been doing very well despite having been under sanctions for quite some time and we have been working with Zimbabwe as Sadc to ask those that imposed the sanctions to remove them,” said Mr Magosi after emerging from his meeting with VP Chiwenga.

“There is a silver lining to every problem. Zimbabwe seems to have utilised this time to actually create things, to innovate things and to focus on development and the Government has done a very good job.

“We want to use Zimbabwe as an example for the other countries, particularly during the summit where we would like President Mnangagwa to share his experiences with his colleagues so they can take a leaf from him and go and do well in their respective countries”.

He said he was confident Zimbabwe would host a successful summit and also acknowledged the impressive infrastructure work that had been put in place.

Mr Magosi said he was also happy President Mnangagwa has a side event after the summit date for the visiting Heads of State to appreciate what was being done in Zimbabwe.

He said Sadc had a team working with the local committee on the summit preparations and the update from committee chair, VP Chiwenga, was consistent with that given by their team on the ground.

“Zimbabwe has done very well in terms of infrastructure, starting with the airport which looks magnificent. It tells you when you come in that Zimbabwe is serious and is ready for business,” said Mr Magosi.

“The hotels have been upgraded. The Hyatt (Meikles) looks different from the last time I went there.

“The Parliament building is fantastic and they are putting in the roads to make sure everything is seamless for the Heads of State as they go there.

“We want to make the summit very successful. We have the full commitment of the Government and the entire team that is working with us and we know that this summit will be successful.”