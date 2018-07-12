Zim designer relishes Italy experience

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Designs of excellent quality in luxurious fabrics and feminine silhouettes with a special attention to detail is what sets Zimbabwean fashion designer and entrepreneur Faith Taruvinga apart.

Taruvinga relishes her experience at the just ended Taormina International Fashion show which was held in Italy.

Affectionately known as “Chihera” in the fashion circles, Taruvinga is determined to be among those leading the pack in Italy where established brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Versace and Prada have dominated the fashion industry making it difficult for new designers to break in.

Italy is recognised as a country with some of the most best fashion houses and the Taormina International Fashion is renowned of hosting award winning designers.

With competition stiff, trying to break into the fashion business and establishing a new label can be daunting for many young designers.

Taruvinga showcased her African range designs competing with other designers from Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Romania, United States, Holland and the host country Italy.

She said her garments caused a stir at the event. Soon after the show, the media went frenzy on her and she was interviewed about her experience and fashion lifestyle in Zimbabwe on different media platforms.

Her dresses were picked up by foreign socialites and Italian celebrities.

In an interview with Herald Insight, Taruvinga said she has learnt a lot during the two week stay in Italy.

“The experience did not sink in until I saw the pictures and videos on Italian television in my hotel room.

“I had to watch it several times to believe that it actually took place. I went to there with an open mind, not expecting too much.

“One thing I have learnt was the way fashion is respected in that country. I wish to use the same formula back home,” she said.

Taruvinga said she has made links and partnered with popular Italian hand-bag maker Salvatore Montanucci.

“I am now working with renowned Italian handbag maker Salvatore Montanucci and he promised to come to Zimbabwe for a fashion show. So far he has created a range for me and soon I am going to unveil the product,” she said.

She said her designs were inspired by originality and simplicity.

Taruvinga showcased traditional and evening gowns which she made with the help of local designer Natalie Rushesha.