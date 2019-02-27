Zim Davis Cup team named

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Davis Cup tennis team captain, Gwinyai Tongoona, believes the return of Courtney Lock to the team for the upcoming Europe/Africa Group II tie against Romania in April will strengthen his side.

The encounter will be between April 5 and 6 in Romania.

Tongoona retained virtually the same side that carried the country’s hopes last year, keeping Takanyi Garanganga, Benjamin Lock and Mehluli Sibanda.

Courtney returns to the team after missing last year’s ties against Turkey and Poland due to college commitments while Mark Chigaazira, who was roped in last year, has been dropped.

Zimbabwe’s number one junior player Thabo Ncube joins the team as part of the national association’s development programme. “It strengthens our arsenal in terms of our doubles, obviously, and also his experience playing college tennis and in some of these tournaments, will also help strengthen us,’’ said Tongoona.

“It will strengthen us in both singles and doubles, it will give us more depth if I can put it that way. “Basically, what we now have is four guys on the team who are all playing tournaments because Mehluli is going to be playing in Egypt.’’ Tennis Zimbabwe manager, Cliff Nhokwara, said they would want to have the team in Romania, at least, a week before the tie to acclimatise to the conditions.