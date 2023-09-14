Zim, Cuba to step up ties

Mukudzei Chingwere in HAVANA, Cuba

Zimbabwe and Cuba are looking at upscaling their cordial political relationship into a mutually beneficial economic framework for the benefit of their peoples, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Cuba Ambassador Paul Chikawa has said.

Ambassador Chikawa said this when he spoke to The Herald ahead of the G77 + China Summit to be held here this week.

President Mnangagwa is sending a delegation to the summit that brings together the Global South and the People’s Republic of China under one roof as they seek to chart a beneficial and fair world economic order against Western hegemony.

Zimbabwe and Cuba particularly share the same predicament of having to drive their economic development agendas under the weight of illegal and unjust economic sanctions by the West.

On the back of excellent bilateral relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle and in line with President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy, the two are now seeking to step up economic cooperation.

For Zimbabwe, this is premised on the quest for rapid economic growth as envisioned by the President.

Cuba has an excellent health system which Zimbabwe can tap from as it seeks to improve its healthcare system to levels consistent with an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Top Cuban imports includes poultry meat, wheat, concentrated milk and rice, Zimbabwe has seen its agricultural sector growing rapidly since the coming in of the Second Republic and countries like Cuba may come in as export destinations.

“Relations between Zimbabwe and Cuba go back beyond 1980 because Cuba was one of those countries that saw it fit to support our liberation struggle so much that we had some of our combatants trained by the Cubans,” said Ambassador Chikawa.

“Our relations, I don’t think you could wish for any better relations with regards to how we look at things, solidarity, practical cooperation, of course there is this physical distance between Africa and the Caribbean but they are our very good friends as testimony the Cuban President sent a special envoy at the inauguration of His Excellence President Mnangagwa’s second term.

“We have practical cooperation in the area of pharmaceuticals, the Cubans are very competitive in the area of medicines and so we have projects.

“We will be producing vaccines, vaccines for human beings and vaccines for animals, we will also be producing actual medicines and some medical gadgets. The Cubans are known to be in possession of a drug which no other country has that effectively deals with malaria and we are also in conversations with them.

“There are also conversations with regards to a drug which is special for diabetic conditions, they are the only ones which have them.

“Beyond this pharmaceutical cooperation we also have actual medical cooperation. We have what they call medical brigades which they send to Zimbabwe, now we have the 14th medical brigade which is made up of about 15 doctors who are deployed all over the country.

“Then of course we have cooperation with regards to education, education of specialists, we have some trainee doctors here,” said Ambassador Chikawa.

Cuba is an active member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) — an organisation comprised of Caribbean nations and Zimbabwe seek to benefit from exporting to this region.