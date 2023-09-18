Zim, Cuba step up co-operation

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava (left) holds a meeting with Cuba’s Vice President Salvador Valdes on the sidelines of the G77+China summit in Havana, Cuba

Mukudzei Chingwere in Havana, Cuba

ZIMBABWE and Cuba must exploit the excellent relations between their ruling parties to strengthen economic cooperation, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes has said.

Vice President Valdes said this after meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava on the sidelines of the G77+China Summit which ended on Saturday.

Ambassador Shava led Zimbabwe’s delegation to the summit that brought together 134 developing countries and China under one roof in their quest to foster a fair global order that does not impede the development aspirations of the developing world.

Ambassador Shava took advantage of his presence in the midst of like-minded progressive quarters to champion President Mnangagwa’s economic diplomatic errands by engaging in several bilateral assignments for Zimbabwe’s economic benefit.

Speaking after his meeting with Ambassador Shava, VP Valdes said Cuba’s ruling Communist Party enjoys excellent ties with Zanu PF and it is on the foundation of these relations that the two should further entrench co-operation.

Cuba, just like Zimbabwe, is also having to push with its economic development agenda under the albatross of illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West as well as a skewed world economic order designed to benefit the developed world.

VP Valdes said Cuba has made huge strides in the area of health services and technological advancement which it is ready to share with Zimbabwe.

“I expressed our gratitude to him (Minister Shava) to have been able to attend the summit of the G77+ China summit,” said VP Valdes.

“We have historic relations between Cuba and Zimbabwe, not only at the level of the Government but also at the level of Zanu PF and the Communist Party of Cuba.

“So, we have been sort of updating ourselves, we intend to strengthen our political relations as well, as well as bilateral relations and particularly cooperation.

“We looked at the possibilities of expanding our commercial links in the future as well, we talked about exchange in the areas of technology, and pharmaceuticals both for human beings as well as for animals and to continue further strengthening our relations,” said VP Valdes.

Minister Shava’s meeting came after having had an earlier exchange with Cuba’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Jose Angel Portal Miranda, who expressed the Caribbean nation’s willingness to assist Zimbabwe in its quest to build pharmaceuticals.

Dr Miranda also spoke on the Cuban health structure which is built around the concept of communism where the state assumes the responsibility of guaranteeing the populace’s health needs. It is also largely in sync with Zimbabwe’s universal health coverage road map where President Mnangagwa is championing the extension of health services of the best quality to all corners of the country.

“Our country has sent a lot of medical professionals to Zimbabwe and we wish to continue to developing this relationship,” said Dr Miranda.

“We will also like to jointly develop the biotechnology sector for production of different kinds of pharmaceutical products mostly to treat cancer.

“We are open to give you (Zimbabwe) the expertise that we have, I think this is the perfect moment to keep on strengthening our relationships.

“We were talking about developing the manufacturing capacity of Zimbabwe. We were talking about a delegation to come from Zimbabwe to our country and explore the capacity we have in the manufacturing sector.

“Also we are open to keep on training professionals in the medical sector from Zimbabwe,” said Dr Miranda.