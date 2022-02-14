Zim Cricket player expected in court

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Zimbabwe national cricket team player Tarisai Kenneth Musakanda is today expected to appear in court on charges of causing the death of national tennis player Gwinyai Chingoka in a road traffic accident.

Musakanda is facing culpable homicide and failure to report an accident charges.

It is the State’s case that on January 16, at around 10pm, Musakanda was driving his car along Simon Vengai Muzenda Street due north in Harare.

Upon approaching a certain point just after the intersection of Simon Vengai Muzenda Street and Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Musakanda failed to keep proper lookout of the road and hit a pedestrian namely Chingoka who was crossing the street due West. The injured party sustained fractures on the left leg and elbow due to the impact.

Musakanda allegedly stopped at the scene of accident and ferried the injured party to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment. The injured party was then transferred to West End Hospital where he later died on January 27.

The court heard that Musakanda failed to report such an accident at a police station or to a police officer of or above the rank of a sergeant or such other rank as may be prescribed as soon as was reasonably practicable or within 24 hours of the occurrence of such accident.

It is alleged that Musakanda later filed a police report on January 28, after the death of Chingoka.

The post mortem was done and the death was due to a road traffic accident.

The State alleges that Musakanda was negligent in one or all of the particulars of negligence.