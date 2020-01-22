Zim Crickect honours Peter Chingoka

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket have renamed the Chairman’s Enclosure at the Harare Sports Club after the association’s late chairman and legend of the domestic game, Peter Chingoka.

The development was announced yesterday on the sidelines of the first Test match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The enclosure is now known as The Peter Chingoka Balcony.

The late Chingoka was one the first black cricketers to play at a high level and was captain of the South African African XI that played in the Gillette Cup knockout competition in 1975-76 and 1976-77.

He was also among the earliest black people to hold the position of influence in cricket after he was appointed vice-president of the then Zimbabwe Cricket Union in 1990 before replacing Dave Ellman-Brown who had resigned as president in 1992.

Chingoka led the association for 22 years before he quit the ZC chairmanship in 2014 and was replaced by Wilson Manase. Chingoka died on August 22 last year at the age of 65.