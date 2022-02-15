Zim courts investors, tourists

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is taking advantage of the ongoing Expo Dubai 2020 to invite investors and tourists to the country, where business opportunities abound.

Last year Zimbabwe representatives led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga pitched compelling investment cases with positive spin offs now expected.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has been emphasising that the country has various investment opportunities in mining, tourism and agriculture, ready to be exploited by investors seeking to grow their portfolios in a win-win situation. The Second Republic has also declared that investment is safe in Zimbabwe which is being touted as one of the best emerging markets for any investor.

Zimbabwe commissioner general at Expo Dubai 2020, Ambassador Mary Mubi, recently fielded questions from the media in Dubai where she spoke on the business climate in Zimbabwe and the attributes of Zimbabwean people.

“We are a young population. It is a country to visit. In Southern Africa, we have one of the friendliest people. We pride ourselves in our human capital.

“There are a lot of opportunities in Zimbabwe and we are inviting partnerships with businesspeople in various sectors in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Ambassador Mubi noted that areas for possible investment range from mining, agriculture to infrastructure development among many others.

The health sector also has abundant potential following the streamlining of the ministry to ensure it matched best international practices of sufficient quality that leaves no one behind.

She said Government ministers were visiting the expo to give light on the possible areas that can be exploited.

On leisure Ambassador Mubi said the country was endowed with national parks and a vast tourism sector that could be exploited by the world.

“We have the national parks where you can see animals in their natural environment.”