Zim cotton production tipped to double

Zimbabwe’s cotton production is expected to more than double this year after most cotton-growing regions across the country received good rains during the farming season, officials have said.

The output of the raw cotton fibre, one of Zimbabwe’s largest agricultural commodities, is roughly expected to reach 100 000 tonnes, well above the 48 000 tonnes for the previous season, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, which administers the Government’s inputs scheme and accounts for 85 percent of national production, said.

This would be the highest production in two years after back-to-back droughts in some cotton-growing areas hit production of the crop grown by more 350 000 farmers.

“We generally had a fair season; good rains in most cotton growing areas and we expect production to be much higher,” Cottco acting accounting officer Mr Munyaradzi Chikasha said.

Chairman of the Cotton Producers and Marketing Association Mr Steward Mubonderi said while a minimum production of 100 000 tonnes was expected this year, it would be higher if the output from the private merchants was factored in.

“From the state-funded crop, we are projecting at least 100 000 tonnes but the national output will be higher because some cotton was funded by private players,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s cotton season runs in two phases, including the growing season from September to December, and harvesting and sales period from May to August.

This year, the lowest grade (D) will fetch 40 US cents per kg while the premium grade (A) will be sold at 40 US cents per kg. Farmers will be paid 85 percent in US dollars and the remainder in local currency at the official interbank rate.

“We are happy with the foreign currency retention threshold but we implore the cotton companies to avail enough cash at buying points to avoid delays in the payments,” said Mr Mubonderi.

Cottco has already indicated its intention to raise US$34 million to buy raw cotton during the upcoming intake season, which traditionally begins in May. The company is talking to local banks to provide the facilities and negotiations are at various stages.

Nearly 350 000 farmers were contracted to grow cotton under the Presidential Inputs Scheme last year and planted about 250 000 hectares. Running for the eighth straight season, the State-assisted scheme has seen cotton production recovering.

Despite occasional production dips during drought seasons, output expanded from 28 000 tonnes in 2014, the lowest in nearly two decades to 145 000 tonnes in the 2017/18 season. Apart from free inputs, farmers also receive tillage services and agronomy support.

At peak, Zimbabwe produced 351 000 tonnes of cotton in the 2010/11 season and the Government has since set a target to raise production to 300 000 tonnes by 2025.

Zimbabwe mainly uses open-pollinated varieties but indications are that production could go up to as much as 600 000 tonnes with the use of hybrid seeds.

Experts are urging the Government to ramp up the use of hybrid seeds to boost productivity and cut the risk of crop failures as OPVs are getting more susceptible to diseases.