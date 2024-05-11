Zim continues to make headway in waste management solutions

Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UK Christian Katsande (left) congratulates Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya following the awarding of a Leaders Without Borders International honours in the United Kingdom yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya has been awarded a Leaders Without Borders International honours in the United Kingdom for his role in promoting environmental awareness and protection.

This comes as the Second Republic has been championing various initiatives to preserve the country’s environment, especially in light of the increasing impact of climate change.

In his acceptance speech yesterday, Mr Nguwaya, who was also conferred with a Professional Honorary Doctorate degree in Leadership and Management from the City University of Paris, said the positive and conducive environment instituted by the Second Republic had seen the country taking an active role in championing innovative waste management solutions.

“I dedicate this award to the positive reforms taking place in Zimbabwe under the Second Republic, led by His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa, who is advocating the adoption of innovative responses to Waste Management.

“Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited is a testament to that national strategic policy success.

“We have become a leading innovator in waste management solutions in Zimbabwe, not only creating jobs but also contributing to a cleaner environment as well as Energy Security Thrust,” he said.

Mr Nguwaya added that Geo Pomona Waste Management was committed to implementing more robust waste management solutions.

“I am greatly honoured to be recognised for the leadership qualities and development emanating from the enabling environment for sustainable solutions.

“The award underscores the importance of waste management as a sector for addressing global challenges like climate change. Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited tackles this very issue by implementing innovative waste management solutions,” he said.

Mr Nguwaya expressed gratitude for the conferment saying it was a true honour.

“It is a pleasure to be here in London today for this prestigious ceremony. I send you all the Warmest of Love from Zimbabwe and take the opportunity to appreciate the Honour accorded to me by Leaders Without Borders Development Centre.

“Allow me to acknowledge the presence of the centre’s principal founder, Dr Hillary Emoh” he said.

“With utmost humility, I accept the conferment of this Professional Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Management from the City University of Paris, France as well as the 9th Prestigious Leaders Without Borders International Honours, under the category: Award for Global Excellence — Business Enterprise and Corporate Global Governance.