Zim consoles Iran after terror attack

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira signs the book of condolences at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Harare yesterday.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira consoled the Islamic Republic of Iran following the terrorist attack in the City of Kermin on Wednesday last week that resulted in the deaths of 91 people and injury to 270 others during a ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary of the assassination of the late General Qassem Soleimani.

Gen Soleimani, who was commander of the Quds Force, was assassinated in a US drone attack in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Yesterday, Prof Murwira signed the condolences book at the Embassy of Iran in Harare and in a statement, expressed sorrow on the deaths and injury of innocent civilians.

“It was with a deep sense of shock and sorrow that the Government and the people of Zimbabwe learnt of yet another human induced disaster resulting in 91 deaths and injury to 270 innocent civilians, at a solemn ceremony to commemorate the assassination of the late General Qassem Soleimani in the City of Kerman on 3 January 2024.

“On behalf of the Government the People of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Government and the fraternal People of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the grieving families over this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time. Furthermore, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe wish a speedy recovery to those that have been injured in this inhuman and heinous terrorist attack,” Prof Murwira said.