Zim committed to housing delivery: Garwe

Ivan Zhakata–Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE remains steadfast and resolute to the development of the African housing delivery agenda, Minister of Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe yesterday told the 42nd Shelter Afrique Annual General Meeting and symposium in Abuja, Nigeria.

Minister Garwe, outgoing chairman of Shelter Afrique, said it was Shelter Afrique’s responsibility to ensure that new programmes and products were initiated in order to enhance the delivery of affordable housing for all.

Africa, through Shelter Afrique, was being challenged to develop new innovative and technology-based housing solutions that ensure provision of modern and sustainable settlements.

“A Pan-African financing model for affordable housing is required for us to gravitate towards Agenda 2063,” Minister Garwe said.

“Our 5-year Strategic Plan I referred to earlier on is centred on construction of sustainable, decent, modern and affordable housing units delivered through well-planned and governed settlements.

“The housing sector has massive potential in employment and wealth creation and this can feed into the growth of the economies in Africa.

“Construction is an engine for economic growth whose multiplier effects can trigger employment opportunities for our citizens, women and youths in particular. The AU’s Agenda 2063, ‘The Africa We Want’ will be realised if Shelter Afrique develops robust strategies for urbanisation and rural development.”

Significant strides would be made towards the Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goal II if Africa focused on urban regeneration and rural waste management systems. Rural communities required access to services such as clean potable water, sanitation and accessible road networks.

“Collectively, we are duty bound to also ensure that we contribute to the welfare of the entire African citizenry,” Minister Garwe said.

“We owe them a service and inscription will be indelible if we fail to achieve our mandate. Future generations will curse us if we renege on our collective responsibility.

“This is our time to build and leave behind positive legacies. Our elders always say that fish will not survive in a dry pond. Similarly, the company will struggle to survive if we do not pay our subscriptions.”

He also urged shareholders in arrears to honour their capital subscriptions saying they can only grow together as one big family, with each family member playing his or her part.”

Shareholders paying subscriptions, while the board and management comply with the dictates of good corporate governance.

Africa could not afford to ignore the adverse effects that culminated from Covid-19 and the myriad of challenges still being felt today.