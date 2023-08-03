Zim commended for peace ahead of elections

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE Pan-African Foundation for Socio-Politico Convention Network Trust has commended Zimbabwe for the prevailing peace ahead of elections despite the odd isolated incident of violence by suspected opposition activists.

In a statement, the trust’s director advocacy and communications, Francis Mambo said their observation between July 24 to 31 showed that the country was headed for free, fair and credible elections.

“The period under review has generally been characterised by peaceful political activity amongst the political parties and other entities involved in the 2023 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe save for the isolated incidences of suspected political violence and arson. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that a total of 10 houses were torched in suspected arson attacks, which took place in different parts of the country, including in Shurugwi,” he said.

The police have already reported the two most serious arson attacks that resulted in eight deaths were not connected to politics but to intra-family disputes, although some of the less serious probably were, with the motive in others still being investigated.

Mr Mambo said they have noted that the ZRP is carrying out its investigations into the matters and hope that the perpetrators of such violence be brought to book. “This unnecessary loss of property must be condemned by all. The ZRP warned political parties to counsel their supporters and resolve inter-party or intra-party disputes without resorting to violence.

“We also commend President Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans to continue upholding the values of peace, unity, and tolerance during the election period,” he said.

Mr Mambo saluted the even playing field among political parties during the campaigning period.

“We would like to commend the participating political parties for their conduct during rallies. We would like to commend all political parties for such commendable efforts of tolerance and camaraderie despite differences of political opinion and persuasion,” he said.

Mr Mambo commended the Government for allowing election observer missions.

“We would like to commend the authorities for according both local and foreign election observer missions the necessary support as we go about our business as we travel across the country assessing the political environment.

“We remain committed and cognizant of our role of observing and not monitoring this election in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Mambo said during the period under review, they noted some peculiar occurrences regarding media coverage.

He said they noted the purported disengagement of the CCC from coverage of its activities by the public media, in particular the ZBC.

“In the same vein, we are equally concerned about the supposed claim that the CCC are being denied access to public media in particular by the same ZBC. Either way, we are deeply concerned by this scenario and urge the CCC not to impose media sanctions upon themselves by disengaging lines of communication with the national broadcaster as this is akin to depriving their supporters and Zimbabweans in general of critical information,” said Mr Mambo.

He added that: “Hence, we call upon the CCC to reconsider their self-imposed media sanctions.”

On election litigations, Mr Mambo said they noted the outcomes of the election litigations that are before the courts.

“In this regard, we urge all concerned parties to be guided by the doctrine of separation of powers and judiciary independence with respect to court rulings,” he said.

Mr Mambo said they also noted reports of a break-in at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission headquarters in which three laptops belonging to chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana and his secretary were stolen on Sunday night.