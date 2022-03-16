Zim coaches sharpen skills in Germany

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

SEVERAL Zimbabwean football coaches, led by former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu and ex-national team midfielder Esrom Nyandoro, are expected to enrol for a high-profile German A Level coaching course to be held in Berlin in May.

The certificate programme was initially scheduled for January this year before the organisers moved it by four months and it is now scheduled to start on May 6 in Berlin.

Several holders of the Germany A Level certificate are mostly dotted across the world’s best leagues and the participation by Zimbabwean coaches is expected to enhance their competence in the face of the ever-changing coaching trends.

And Ndlovu, who is currently the team manager of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, along with Nyandoro are some of the prominent football figures to partake in this course. The course is being facilitated by renowned Futsal and development UK-based Zimbabwean coach Phillip Zulu who urged local coaches to enhance their skills and move with the changing methods.

Zulu will also be part of that class which will have the likes of former How Mine’s Zambian gaffer Kelvin Kaindu, ex-Algeria star Gani Matib, Keith Elijah and Hastings Kamanga.

“The course has attracted former Zimbabwe national team captain Peter NdIovu and Esrom Nyandoro (all of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa. Keith Elijah, who is based in Australia and also running a successful academy there, has enrolled to participate in the course. Kelvin Kaindu, a former Highlanders coach, has also shown interest in the course,” said Zulu.

“In England, we have Gani Matib (Algerian former footballer) and Hastings Kamanga (Rusheden & Diamonds FC academy coach). Paradzayi Ncube, who is based in the USA, Isaac Mbedzi (Academy Director in Canada and former Highlanders player), two junior national teams coaches of Seychelles as well as myself are also going to attend the same coaching course.

“We are still expecting a few more coaches from Zimbabwe to enrol soon.

“This is a high level coaching certificate whose holders can work anywhere in the world including with national teams.

“Trends are always changing. The game of football is increasingly becoming scientific in all aspects. It is therefore very important for us as coaches to keep up by continuing to advance ourselves.

“These are some of things which help improve our football. CAF courses were last held in our country several years ago and coaches need to always improve.

“So this is an opportunity for us to plug those gaps,” Zulu said from his base in Leeds, England.

Meanwhile, Zulu continues to make strides in his resume with his consultative role with Seychelles football authorities seeing him linking several stars from that country with top European clubs.