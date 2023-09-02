Zim coach lands job in Guinea

Interestingly, two Zimbabweans Jacob Chavungama and Kuda Mahachi will be part of the equation.

Langton Nyakwenda

THE CAF Champions League second preliminary round clash between Medeama SC and Horoya AC will be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana, some 7,250km away from Harare, but the Western African derby will have a Zimbabwean narrative.

Medeama SC of Ghana will host Guinea champions Horoya in the first leg on September 15, to determine which side progresses through to the prestigious CAF Champions League group stage.

Interestingly, two Zimbabweans Jacob Chavungama and Kuda Mahachi will be part of the equation.

Chavungama is an unheralded and yet highly regarded coach who has sealed a move to Horoya where he will assist youthful French gaffer Romain Folz, formerly with South African side Amazulu.

Mahachi, a former Zimbabwe national team star who is recovering from a highly publicized domestic issue, recently joined Medeama on a one-year renewable contract after his employment with Supersport United was terminated.

The 29-yeard-old winger is yet to feature for Medeama but chances are high he will be fit enough to face Horoya, who will have a Zimbabwean coach on the bench.

The 45 year-old Chavungama is probably the first Zimbabwean coach to be employed by a top Western African side and will plunge straight into a CAF Champions League task.

His move to Horoya AC was facilitated by fast rising player agent and manager Trust Nyambiya of TKT Sports Agency.

Chavungama is a holder of a CAF A License and is a former head coach development at FC Platinum.

Her is also a former head coach at Prince Edward who played a crucial role in the formation of the Prince Edward Academy in 2015. Chavungama is credited for developing players like Tino Kadewere, Talent Chawapiwa, Gerald Takwara, Russel Madamombe, Collins Dhuwa, Thomas Chideu, Marlvin Kwinjo and Tatenda Mkuruva.

“I can confirm that Jacob Chavungama is joining Horoya as the first team assistant coach and he will be working with Romain Folz,” revealed Nyambiya.

“Jacob’s appointment highlights his remarkable talent and expertise. His experience and dedication has earned him this appointment.”

TKT Sports Agency have facilitated moves for a number of coaches including Taurai Mangwiro who is now at Orapa United in Botswana and former Highlanders gaffer Pieter De Jongh who is now at Silver Strikers in Malawi.

“As TKT Sports Agency we are proud to have facilitated this move.

“We have always strived to provide opportunities for talented Zimbabweans and we believe Chavungama’s appointment will pave way for future opportunities for Zimbabwean coaches on the African continent,” said Nyambiya