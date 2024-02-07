Zim-China sign MoU for new cataract surgery programme

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora (right) and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding (left) at the MoU signing ceremony and handover donation of cataract surgery medical equipment in Harare today. Picture by Memory Mangombe

Health Reporter

Zimbabwe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Government for a cataract surgery programme that will see 600 patients receiving free eye operations.

The agreement for the Bright Journey programme was signed by the Chinese Ambassador to the country Mr Zhou Ding and the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals this morning.

Under the MoU, a Chinese ophthalmologist medical team will be dispatched to Zimbabwe to collaborate with local doctors on the operations and conduct on-site training and academic exchanges with the local healthcare personnel. The team will also donate all the equipment, consumables, medicines and other supplies after the surgical camp ends.

China also donated a batch of medical equipment and consumables worth US$500 000 to support the development of a pulmonary and critical care unit at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Minister Mombeshora said: “In the health sector we have benefitted a lot from the cooperation with China and we appreciate the friendship and gesture from the Government of China. We hope to continue cooperating in various areas as we go.”