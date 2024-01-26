Zim, China ink deals on energy sector cooperation

ZESA Enterprises (ZENT) acting managing director Dr Godfrey Mugaviri (right) signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taich general manager Zhang Shiyu on strategic partnership in transmission steel tower and concrete poles manufacturing in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo, ZESA Executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata and Taich board members in Shanghai, China yesterday.

Herald Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN delegation led by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo is in Shanghai, China, to explore possibilities for investment and collaboration in the energy sector as the Second Republic moves to create a robust power sector that will support the country’s economic development.

The minister is accompanied by ZESA executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, and is seeking to strengthen the country’s energy sector through partnerships with engineering, procurement, construction and funding companies.

Yesterday, the delegation met a diversified Chinese business delegation, led by Mr Zhao Baogang, Vice Mayor of Weihai Municipal Government and former counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Zimbabwe and we want to find ways to partner. We have a very strong energy industry ranging from thermal, renewable and nuclear energy. We have a strong presence in the international market and we have a global vision. Zimbabwe is one of our most important partners as we have a very good foundation for cooperation,” Mr Zhao said.

Mr Liu Lining, chairman of Shandong Dingneng, described Zimbabwe as a key player in SADC, due to its abundant resources and growing economy.

“We are keen to initiate cooperation with Zimbabwe and contribute to industrial development by introducing China’s capabilities. Your abundant solar resources make the development of solar energy a logical step in line with society development trends.”

The minister also toured and met several other companies in the renewable energy sector and discussed possible areas of cooperation in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

He witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding between Chinese companies and ZESA Enterprises (ZENT).

The companies visited included Shanghai Jingdao Electric, Shanghai Industrial Boiler Company, Batterro Tech Company, Chint Group, Astronergy, Taich Group and Fox Energy Storage.

“Zimbabwe is at the epicentre of SADC and the energy sector and our Government has put in place the necessary policies like the National Development Strategy which prioritises energy. We have the necessary tools to achieve the goals,” Minister Moyo said, reiterating the Government’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for energy sector growth.

“We are pleased to welcome investors in the energy space in Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is open for business and we look up to you for collaboration, technology transfer and investments.

“The MoUs we have signed during the past days must not be just about signatures. As the Government we want to see action so we are determined to see the fruitful implementation of these agreements.”

Dr Gata told investors that Zimbabwe enjoyed sunshine nearly throughout the year making it an ideal location for solar energy development.

“We have very acute capacity shortages in our electricity supply sector in the country owing to the unprecedented growth in the economy following years of sanctions and various challenges. Our economy is growing especially in the mining, agriculture and industrial smelting sectors which are very energy intensive”.