Zim, China envoys exchange notes

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava (left) yesterday met Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in the Senegalese city of Diamniadio

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe continued its charm offensive with China at the ongoing interface for the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Meeting in Senegal.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava yesterday met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi and discussed bilateral exchanges.

Minister Shava is leading the Zimbabwean delegation.

Tweeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said; “Yesterday, @Shava Hon met his Chinese counterpart, Hon. Wang Yi and they discussed bilateral cooperation, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues of mutual concern as well as called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.”

Minister Shava commended his meeting with China’s Foreign Affairs minister.

“It was a pleasure to speak with the Foreign Minister of China, Honourable Wang Yi on how our two nations can collaborate for the benefit of both our peoples,” he said.

“Minister Wang reiterated China’s support of Zimbabwe’s fight for the removal of sanctions. Zimbabwe hopes that FOCAC will come out with new projects focusing on manufacturing and beneficiation of export products as well as industrialisation in Zimbabwe, as the two great friendly countries consolidate the win-win scenario.

China has been Zimbabwe’s all- weather friend at a time the country was isolated through illegal economic sanctions imposed by the United States of America and its allies in the West.

The Asian economic giant also stood by Zimbabwe in a very strong way in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic which included the availing of vaccines for purchase and in some cases donations.