Zim challenged to be innovative, foster productivity in agric

President Mnangagwa, who is on his annual leave, checks his cattle at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe recently

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Agriculture remains a key pillar for the country’s economic growth, while the nation continues to foster a culture of innovation, productivity and prosperity, President Mnangagwa has said.

Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector has been blooming over the last few years with the Second Republic transforming it from a US$2 billion industry to over US$8 billion in less than five years.

The country is now targeting a US$13,75 billion agriculture sector economy by 2025 after it surpassed the initial US$8,2 billion target as food security remains the foundation for sustainable economic growth with rising exports now moving into the centre of the growing farming boom.

Under the Second Republic last year, the country produced its largest ever tobacco crop, with 85 percent of it coming from smallholder farmers of whom 60 percent are beneficiaries of the highly viable land reform. These farmers are now producing more tobacco than the land they farm used to produce before redistribution.

Zimbabwe’s record wheat haul now stands at a staggering 465 000 tonnes, ensuring for the first time that all flour and bread uses local grain and thus has an assured supply.

The harvest from the past winter wheat crop is 100 000 tonnes more than national demand, which presently stands at 360 000 tonnes.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural resurgence extends beyond traditional crops to include the flourishing horticulture sector, marked by the export of vegetables, fruits and flowers.

Zimbabwe is now earning US$120 million annually from exports of horticultural products including citrus, flowers, tea, avocados, blueberries and macadamia nuts, according to the Horticultural Development Council.

President Mnangagwa posting on his X said the agriculture sector remains the backbone of the nation.

“Agriculture is our foundation, it fuels our nation’s growth. Let us continue to cultivate innovation, productivity and prosperity for our future #Vision 2030,” he said.

Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee’s (ZimVAC) 2023 Rural Livelihoods Assessment report, heaped praise on the Government for the increase in agriculture production.

ZimVAC reports that at least 82 percent of the households grew maize, 41 percent grew groundnuts and 27 percent grew tubers while adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa has been received with at least 47 percent of the households practising it, a huge majority of the rural households.

In terms of access to agricultural training the report said about 94 percent of the households received agricultural training, an increase from 59 percent in 2022.

The ZimVAC report also said on access to Agricultural Extension Support 81 percent of the households received extension visits, an increase from 55 percent in 2022.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika recently said smallholder farmers who benefited from the land reform were doing well in tobacco growing, adding that the crop was the biggest agricultural foreign currency earner which needs a practical action approach when growing it.

“We are happy that smallholder farmers are contributing more in growing the crop. This means that farmers are using the land very well. Good agronomic practices are also key to enhancing productivity. We applaud the work done by farmers this season,” he said.